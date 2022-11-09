PenCraft Book Awards is proud to announce The 2022 Best Book of the Year award went to Michael Hebert for his memoir titled, Ever Vigilant. Chasing Rabbits by Rodolfo Del Toro won the 2022 Best Fiction Book of the Year and Rohit Bhargava's Non-Obvious Megatrends won the PenCraft 2022 Best Nonfiction Book Award.
HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PenCraft Book Awards is proud to announce the recipients of its Best Book of the Year awards. Every year the PenCraft Book Awards select from hundreds of entrants the top overall book of the year. The Best Book of the Year is chosen from all of the fiction and nonfiction books submitted. Along with the Best Book of the Year, major awards are given for the Best Fiction and Nonfiction Book of the Year.
The 2022 PenCraft Best Book of the Year award went to Michael Hebert for his memoir titled, Ever Vigilant. The book is his recollections of his 1969-1970 tour of duty in Vietnam. Ever Vigilant is about a very young Spec 4, Michael J. Hebert making the best of a bad situation as he faced danger, adventure, fear, and kinship with his comrades in arms while serving on a 32-foot patrol boat in Vung Ro Bay, Vietnam. The PenCraft Book Award judges weren't the only ones impressed with Hebert's book, it also received over 650 rave reviews on Amazon and constantly placed in their top 100 of Military & War Biographies category.
After being discharged from the army, Mr. Hebert used his experience piloting the patrol boat to launch a career in the riverboat business. He is now retired and spends his time with his wife, Virginia, while continuing work on a fictional book about the Vietnam War.
Chasing Rabbits by Rodolfo Del Toro won PenCraft's Best Fiction Book of the Year Award for 2022. A company called Book Award Pro submitted his book, which proved to be an astounding story of two doctors trying to save the lives of very young patients in an oncology ward. Del Toro's book has over 570 Amazon book reviews, with a preponderance of readers stating the book was captivating, mesmerizing yet sad, and at the same time inspirational. The majority of readers stated the book evoked emotions as they read the heartbreaking story of the two young doctor's futile effort to save the lives of children slowly dying from cancer.
Dr. Rodolfo Del Toro has practiced medicine for 27 years but has also found time to be an author. Currently, he is writing his next book titled "Surviving Jane." Del Toro also is able to enjoy a happy family life along with his professional endeavors. He is married, with two daughters and a family dog that loves to reside in his lap when he is writing. Del Toro is also a guitarist who loves electric guitars. And that is a description of one well-rounded individual.
Rohit Bhargava's Non-Obvious Megatrends won the PenCraft 2022 Best Nonfiction Book Award. Bhargava's book was submitted by his publisher "Ideapress Publishing." He is a #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of eight business books and teaches marketing and innovation at Georgetown University. His readers also agreed with our judges that he has something to say that is important to those in business. His book has over 370 reviews on Amazon from readers who devour his business tips and recommendations, with the vast majority of them finding his advice valuable. We were surprised to see that Bhargava's had also won numerous other awards, such as the Axiom Gold Medal and the Eric Hoffer Business Book of the Year award. In addition, Kirkus Reviews lauded his writing as a consistently engaging guide to trend forecasting. Not only is Rohit a prolific writer, but he is also a popular keynote speaker who is on the road a lot but still finds time to enjoy family life with his wife, Chhavi, and his two sons.
Mr. Hearne, PenCraft Book Award's Editor-In-Chief stated, "Seeing all these new books from such talented writers has made 2022 a fascinating year. It is an honor for us at the PenCraft Book Awards to be in a position to recognize and celebrate their work. We hope that the books selected as PenCraft Book Award winners will profit from our praise and lead to more public recognition."
Another abnormality happened this year: all three of our top award winners were either self-published or published by small publishers. It is interesting to see these independent authors beat out books published by major-name book publishers. This has been an extraordinary year for PenCraft Book Awards, and we look forward with excitement to the 2023 competition.
PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that many authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.
What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial reward for their creativity.
Book Award Pro is a service that helps authors around the world get discovered, win validation, and sell more books. They are a team of real people who take pride in their work and providing excellent customer service.
