FBFK law firm adds seasoned Intellectual Property Litigator and Data Privacy/Security attorney Jenifer Shahan McIntosh to the Dallas-based firm.
DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating 20 years of legal excellence across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK law firm today announced seasoned Intellectual Property Litigator and Data Privacy and Security attorney, Jenifer Shahan McIntosh, has joined the firm as a shareholder.
Well recognized for her experience in the application of privacy and cybersecurity frameworks, Internet, intellectual property, and consumer protection laws, McIntosh has counseled clients regarding a wide breadth of data privacy and security regulatory requirements including HIPAA, COPPA, GDPR, CAN-SPAM, and state data breach requirements, among others.
"Jenifer brings incredible insight and a depth of legal experience in the data privacy and security space that is critical in today's increasingly digital landscape," said Kyle Ferguson, FBFK Founder and CEO. "Jenifer's experience with managing privacy and security issues for many business – both as in-house counsel and as outside counsel – will be extremely beneficial to FBFK's clients."
With a particular focus on business use and protection of digital assets, Jenifer also has an extensive background advising on legal issues related to pharmaceutical trials, healthcare, international data transfers, privacy by design/product development, tech agreements, social media, mobile applications, cyber due diligence, security implementation, AI, and product development.
Prior to joining FBFK, McIntosh practiced at Greenberg Traurig, Fulbright & Jaworski, and intellectual property firm Darby and Darby; and served as advisor and in-house counsel for Denver-based PCM Trials (pharmaceutical trials), NYStaffSearch, as well as edtech and OEM companies.
McIntosh earned a B.S. in Chemistry/Biology from ASU (now Texas Tech), a J.D. from Baylor University School of Law and clerked in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. She is licensed in Texas, New York and Colorado.
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
###
Media Contact
Melissa Flynn, FBFK Law Firm, 1 8438177653, melissa@melissaflynnpr.com
SOURCE FBFK Law Firm