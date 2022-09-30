Finalists selected for 2022 Timmy Awards, and public voting will determine Dallas' best
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearDATA is a 2022 Best Tech Startup Finalist in the 8th Annual Timmy Awards, selected by the local tech community and Tech in Motion. The awards program is dedicated to celebrating the top tech workplaces across North America. With regional winners decided by voting here, it will be Dallas' tech community who decides if ClearDATA will represent Dallas, Texas in the North American round, judged by industry leaders from companies like Netflix, Salesforce, and PayPal.
"Our Best Tech Startup category is one of the most competitive, with such innovation and growth happening in the tech industry," said Lindsay Lewis, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion creator, Motion Recruitment. "We are excited to have such progressive finalists to represent the tech community."
This year Tech in Motion has implemented exciting new elements to the Timmys, starting with the first-ever Startup Pitch Off during nominations, where seven startups competed to advance to the finalist round. Additionally, Tech in Motion has added break-out sessions to the night of the event, themed around the categories of the evening by top leaders in the industry, to make the experience truly engaging.
ClearDATA is healthcare's largest managed cloud and defense provider, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ SaaS platform. Its solutions operationalize compliance, privacy , and security for the healthcare ecosystem in the public clouds.
"ClearDATA serves healthcare organizations across the country, but our roots are in Texas," said ClearDATA CEO Rick Froehlich. "Thirty-two percent of our employees are Texas-based and having a strong presence there means we are deeply committed to supporting the area's larger tech community as it continues to become one of America's greatest innovation hubs."
In addition to Best Tech Startup, the 2022 Timmys will also be handing out awards in five other categories: Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech Work Culture, Best Workplace for Diversity, and Best Tech Manager. As voting kicks off to determine the Regional Winners, ending October 5, the local tech community can vote once daily for who they want to move on to the North American Awards.
On November 10th, the 2022 Timmy Awards Ceremony will be a digital experience streaming on Brand Live, with on-air intros and acceptance speeches from this year's best tech startups, managers, and employers. To join the celebration, see all Regional Finalists and learn more, visit the Timmy Awards page.
About Tech in Motion Events
Tech in Motion is a North American event and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit http://www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors, and events.
About ClearDATA
Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.
