DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Carr, Managing Tax Attorney of The Law Office of Jason Carr, PLLC has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Mr. Carr was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Jason Carr into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Jason has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help his reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Jason will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Mr. Carr will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am honored to be a part of an amazing group of entrepreneurs, innovators and thought leaders in the business world," said Carr. "I look forward to offering my knowledge and experience in tax law and IRS audit defense to provide value to my peers and fellow leaders on Forbes' prestigious Business Council."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT JASON CARR, ESQ., LL.M.
Mr. Carr's practice is primarily focused on representing individuals and businesses in domestic and foreign tax compliance matters, including reporting foreign assets, and defending against penalties. In addition to tax clients, he represents a select number of entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes in business and personal matters. Visit carrtaxlaw.com to learn more.
