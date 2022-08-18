Amid fierce competition, borrower expectations, and rising rates, the goal is to deliver delightful services for customers while ensuring execution excellence and audit compliance. For one of it's customers On Q Financial, Digital Knowledge Operations™ assures the outcomes through careful integration of Robotic Process Automation, process re-engineering, and robust quality control.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Knowledge Operations™ (DKO) framework drives a remarkable impact for global banking and financial services customers of Anaptyss by transforming their operations and digitizing the business process blueprints.
The DKO framework adopts a thoughtful, domain-led consultative approach with practical and tailored implementation of intelligent digital solutions to drive quantifiable business outcomes. The framework focuses on transforming the business operations and execution capabilities of the customers for the rapidly digitizing marketplace.
Amid fierce competition, borrower expectations, and rising rates, the goal is to deliver delightful services for customers while ensuring execution excellence and audit compliance. For one of it's customers On Q Financial, DKO assures the outcomes through careful integration of Robotic Process Automation, SMART dashboard, process re-engineering, and robust quality control.
"Our partnership with Anaptyss over the past six months has rapidly equipped us with optimal digital capabilities to step up the operational firepower. I believe we're building a transformative readiness to tap the mortgage market as it bounces back out of torpor. It's been great to partner with Anaptyss, and I really look forward to evolving our relationship," says Jeff Anderson, Chief Operating Officer, On Q Financial.
Notably, the transformation program extends to augmenting talent capital and capability development by deploying an interactive digital learning "center of excellence" for the mortgage lifecycle with built-in gamification. The e-learning CoE enables on-demand training and certification for the firm's geographically dispersed teams, nurturing ground-up execution capabilities and reducing ~75% of manual efforts. The digital interventions, driven through the DKO framework, also help scale process agility while ensuring audit compliance.
"The DKO framework enables cohesive and customized digital transformation for our global clientele, comprising banks, mortgage lenders, and other financial institutions. It helps them succeed in highly volatile markets by competing in critical factors like time-to-market, customer experience, costs, and compliance", says Anuj Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, Anaptyss.
"Digital Knowledge Operations embodies our commitment to bring transformative solutions for banking and financial services operations with carefully designed, bespoke strategies and their practical implementation. It helps us co-create highly efficient, agile, and future-ready ecosystems for clients within their business constraints," states Akhil Verma, Founder, Anaptyss.
About Anaptyss
Anaptyss is a digital solutions consulting and implementation firm that specializes in transforming global BFSI operations. Our state-of-the-art Digital Knowledge Operations™ framework integrates intelligent automation solutions, domain advisory, and talent services to enable focused, cost-effective outcomes.
