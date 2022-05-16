NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the leather manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 500 leather companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized leather manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all leather company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Leather Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Due to a rise in disposable income around the world, the market for new and used luxury handbags is on the rise, which is also increasing the demand for leather products. The lockdown demand for escapism has also led to higher consumer demand for leather products, and especially leather handbags. Increased spending on personal goods due to growing fashion-consciousness is one of the major reasons for the growth of the leather goods market.
The leather tanning industry has been affected by the demand for leather substitutes. The biggest drivers for the growth of leather alternatives are evolving consumer trends, a growing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional leather, and rising demand for animal cruelty-free products.
Leather Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private leather companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Hermes International
- Christian Dior SE
- Kering
- Richemont
- Moncler
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Amin Tannery Limited
- Key Offerings: leather finishing
- Huafon Microfibre (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- Key Offerings: leather services
- Chokwang Leather Co. Ltd.
- Key Offerings: leather services
- Shakeel and Sons
- Key Offerings: leather working
- APH Industries
- Key Offerings: leather working
View 50+ insights for all leather companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's leather industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Leather Manufacturing Categories:
- Leather Bag Manufacturers
- Leather Glove Manufacturers
- Leather Belt Manufacturers
Top Specialized Leather Manufacturing Categories:
- Leather Converters
- Leather Embossing Companies
- Leather Colouring Companies
- Leather Finishing Companies
- Other Leather Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizvibe-adds-new-company-insights-for-500-leather-companies--risk-evaluation--regional-analysis--similar-companies--financials-and-management-team-301546284.html
SOURCE BizVibe