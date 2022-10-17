This is the 5th year The Trade Group has earned a place on the Fab 50 roster, which Event Marketer describes as the top 50 exhibit builders and event fabricators in the United States. The Fab 50 is the only dedicated editorial listing of its kind.
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing company and exhibit house, is pleased to announce that Event Marketer has included the company on its prestigious Fab 50 roster for 2022. The Fab 50 is comprised of the top 50 exhibit builders and event fabricators in the United States, the only dedicated editorial listing of its kind. This is the 5th year The Trade Group has been included on the Fab 50 list.
According to Mike Graziani, VP of Design at The Trade Group, "We are truly honored to be named to the Fab 50 roster once again. The Fab 50 includes the most impressive builders and fabricators in our industry, and it's humbling to be placed alongside the industry's best."
Along with the Fab 50, Event Marketer recognizes excellence in other areas of the corporate event industry through its Ex Awards, Experience Design and Technology Awards, and the Top 100 Event Agency It List. The Fab 50 2022 list at EventMarketer.com also serves as an invaluable resource to event marketers seeking exhibit design and fabrication vendors. More than 35,000 clients having searched the online tool to date.
While the past few years have been challenging for event marketers and fabricators alike, Graziani believes the TTG team has risen to the challenge. As he explains, "There's no question, we have been 'bloodied in battle' by the pandemic. Fortunately, our team has been energized and developed stronger internal bonds as a result of the challenges, along with those arising in the post-pandemic market."
According to Graziani, The Trade Group looks forward to serving more clients who find the firm on the Fab 50 list. "Our current clients are coming out swinging in terms of exhibit design and fabrication projects and have inspired us to deliver some of our all-time best work. We're excited to see what the future brings with new and existing client projects," Graziani says.
To learn more about the exhibit design, building and fabrication services available through The Trade Group, visit the firm's website at http://www.tradegroup.com or call (800) 343-2005 to speak with a design consultant.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences.
Media Contact
Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, 800-343-2005, sreed@tradegroup.com
SOURCE The Trade Group