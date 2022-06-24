U.S. Dermatology Partners is proud to announce that 14 dermatologists have been named by Super Doctors® as Rising Stars by their peers in the July issue of Texas Monthly
DALLAS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fourteen U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors are being recognized by their peers as Super Doctors® Rising Stars in the July 2022 issue of Texas Monthly.
The selection process for Super Doctors is a rigorous one designed to identify physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, Super Doctors® asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. The Super Doctors research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors. The final list represents 5% of Texas physicians.
Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected to the Rising Star list. The physicians being honored represent cities throughout the state of Texas.
"We are proud to have so many of our physicians honored by their peers for their professional excellence and achievements via the Rising Star Award. Their inclusion in this prestigious list is a tribute to their clinical expertise, their dedication to providing exceptional care, and their collaboration with peers for the mutual benefit of their patients." said U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh.
Singh noted, "Awards that utilize a rigorous selection process can be a valuable tool for patients who are evaluating their healthcare options. We are pleased to have our physicians included in such an important resource."
The complete list is published in the July 2022 issue of Texas Monthly.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2022 Recognized for Dermatology
Sam Awan, MD – McKinney
Leon Chen, MD – Houston & Sugar Land
Kathryn Celeste Durham, MD – Fort Worth
Matthew Hoffman, MD – Longview
Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD – Sugar Land
Weilan Johnson, MD – Georgetown & Cedar Park
Leslie Scroggins Markle, MD – Tyler & Lindale
Michaela Overturf, MD – Nacogdoches
Lauren Snitzer, MD – Sugar Land
Valerie Truong, MD – Dallas, Plano, & Corsicana
Daniel Walker, MD – Grapevine & Keller
Gregory Walker, MD – Waco
Dustin Wilkes, DO – Weatherford & Granbury
John Jay Wofford, MD – Dallas & Plano
