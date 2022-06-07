Charles C. Dunham, IV, a Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder in the Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Center for Telehealth and e-Health Law (CTeL) Spring 2022 Digital Health Summit in Washington, D.C. June 7-9.
HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles C. Dunham, IV, a Health Care & FDA Practice shareholder in the Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the Center for Telehealth and e-Health Law (CTeL) Spring 2022 Digital Health Summit in Washington, D.C. June 7-9.
Dunham will participate in a panel discussion titled "Why do Policymakers Believe Telehealth is more Fraudulent than In-Person Care?" June 8 at 12:15 p.m. to summit attendees that will include stakeholders and industry decision-makers.
Founded in 1995, CTeL focuses on sustainable health care technology and telehealth practice organizational models and the effects of regulatory and legal boundaries.
Dunham is a corporate healthcare attorney providing counsel in corporate, regulatory, transactional, reimbursement, privacy, compliance, and white-collar defense matters. He represents an array of health care providers, suppliers, and other health-related entities with a distinct focus on the laboratory and telehealth industries. He works with early-stage startups to publicly traded companies in the health care and digital health technology space to provide advice in strategic planning, investor negotiations, and bringing products from the lab to market. He also advises private equity firms and venture capital groups on their investments in the healthcare industry, including due diligence reviews of target acquisitions, negotiated contracts, and health regulatory compliance by such investments post-closing.
Dunham is a Legal Resource Team Member for CTeL.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 140 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP