With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1800 Percent, Boostlingo Ranks 7 among Austin, TX companies included in the Inc. 5000 for 2022
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Boostlingo is No. 312 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Boostlingo ranked 7 among 2022 Inc. 5000 members in Austin, a city quickly becoming the newest hub for innovative companies to grow their business.
"At Boostlingo, our team is working hard every day to power our explosive growth," said co-founder Dieter Runge. "From a small closet in 2016 to a workforce of global employees today, our mission has always remained the same: reimagine interpretation access through easy to use, innovative technology."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. You can find Boostlingo featured along with the other top 500 companies in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
Boostlingo experienced major revenue gains in 2020 and 2021 as virtual interpretation was adopted by a larger global market. In 2022, Boostlingo acquired VoiceBoxer and Interpreter Intelligence, further expanding their product offerings to include virtual interpretation delivery via phone and video, interpreter management and scheduling, and simultaneous interpreting and multilingual events.
In addition to ranking 19 in the state of Texas, Boostlingo ranked 35 in the software category: an important distinction for a team that sits at the intersection of language access and technology. Since June of 2021, monthly user minutes on the platform have grown by 63%.
"At our core, we are a technology company using our software to expand language access and improve communication globally," said CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Forrester. "Our high ranking in the software category reflects our leadership as a technology provider helping to accelerate the global conversation around accessible, affordable interpretation for all language speakers in the spaces they need it most."
About Boostlingo
Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in Austin, TX. At Boostlingo we are reimagining interpretation through innovative technology that enables language access and improves global communication. The Boostlingo platform includes video, phone, and on-demand interpreting as well as interpreter management and scheduling tools for language service providers. In 2022, Boostlingo acquired VoiceBoxer, a remote simultaneous interpretation and video conferencing platform based in Copenhagen, and Interpreter Intelligence, an interpreter management and scheduling platform based out of San Francisco.
Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/
