Santosh brings over two decades of transformative experience helping the world's leading companies with their Oracle Cloud Solutions.
IRVING, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare, a boutique global, digital and enterprise services company, welcomes Santosh Kusuma as its Sr. Vice President of Cloud Transformation Services. Kusuma is an accomplished industry veteran with strong experience in management consulting and corporate strategy in the information technology services industry with a focus on large, Oracle cloud transformation projects. Santosh was the Principal Cloud Architect at Oracle and brings over twenty years of experience to FourthSquare. Kusuma will be responsible for customer engagement and revenue growth operating across all global locations.
"I am pleased to have Santosh step into the role to transform the way we drive innovations with our customers and accelerating our core business objectives and growth." said Venkatash Kovela, President & CEO of FourthSquare. "I'm also looking forward to further enhancing our value proposition to our clients by adding to the mix a world-class cloud offering"
Mr. Kusuma stated, "It is an exciting time to assume leadership of FourthSquare's Cloud Transformation Practice as we move to empower enterprises to transform their businesses through the implementation of cloud delivery services to gain top-line growth and operational efficiencies. Throughout the years, FourthSquare has built a platform that puts it in a very strong position to secure opportunities in the growing Oracle cloud market."
Kusuma's experience includes helping large and enterprise organizations to build, scale and grow their Oracle footprint. While at Oracle, Kusuma engaged as the Principal Cloud Architect assisting numerous customers on their journey to the cloud. Previously at Fujitsu, he was responsible for establishing and leading their Oracle OCI Practice. He has also held leadership positions at several technology service providers focused on implementation services and support of Oracle cloud solutions. Kusuma holds a Bachelor of Science and postgraduate diploma in Computer Applications.
"The addition of Kusuma to the FourthSquare leadership team reaffirms our commitment to our clients and a renewed emphasis on Oracle cloud deployments" said Venkatash Kovela, President & CEO.
About FourthSquare
FourthSquare is a fast growing, boutique Oracle global partner providing end-to-end solutions for the entire Oracle stack, from applications to infrastructure. Headquartered in Irving, TX, FourthSquare has multiple offices in the U.S. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, FourthSquare delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals.
FourthSquare delivers with gold standard, concierge customer service. We are scaled to be your 24/7/365 trusted partner with 360-degree approach to ensure every engagement exceeds expectations.
For further information, visit http://www.fourthsquare.com.
Media Contact:
Venkatash Kovela
President
Ph: 972-919-6135
Media Contact
Venkatash Kovela, FourthSquare, 1 972-919-6135, Info_us@fourthsquare.com
SOURCE FourthSquare