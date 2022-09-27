Seasoned Financial Executive, Sanjay Jajoo, Joins G-CON
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sep. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON, the producer of off-site prefabricated cleanroom solutions, announced today that it has appointed Sanjay Jajoo to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Sanjay joins G-CON with 20+ years of financial experience in manufacturing firms across the industrials space including chemicals (polymers), energy and power, oil and gas, and water infrastructure, in both the public and private sectors.
"We are very happy to welcome Sanjay to our team," said Maik Jornitz, President and CEO of G-CON Manufacturing. "His financial acumen, planning and management skills along with his experience in manufacturing operations will be valuable for our stakeholders as we continue our growth."
Jajoo will lead G-CON's financial and accounting team. He will report to G-CON's President and CEO, Maik Jornitz.
Mr. Jajoo previously served as Director of Global Finance and Corporate Strategy roles – Kraton Polymers and has held leadership roles across power, energy infrastructure, and oil & gas teams at General Electric. He has served on the board of directors for HGH, a community non-profit organization in Houston. Along with CPA he also holds a bachelor's from the University of Mumbai and Chartered Accountancy (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, India.
About G-CON
G-CON builds PODular cleanrooms offsite for innovative biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies. Streamlined, offsite building processes enable G-CON to deliver the highest quality cleanroom facilities, quickly and on time. G-CON adapts to unique requirements on every build, delivering projects with our commitment to certainty every time.
