Schoox named a Potential Challenger by Europe's leading HR industry analyst.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced it has been recognized as a Potential Challenger in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. This marks Schoox's first appearance in the Fosway 9-Grid™.
The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional model that allows readers to compare solutions based on Potential, Performance, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market.
"This year's Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems report highlights the growth in extended enterprise learning," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Although a new entrant on the 2023 9-Grid™, Schoox has a strong growth and success record in the US, as well as a deep European heritage. Schoox provides innovative functionality that supports both the extended enterprise and internal employees."
Since the company's founding in 2012, Schoox has grown to 2,000 customers and earns high marks for customer onboarding and customer support, consistently exceeding 90 percent satisfaction ratings in both categories year after year based on the company's survey data.
Schoox offers an all-in-one workplace learning platform that includes learning, content, engagement, talent development, and business impact. Whether an organization is training employees or their extended enterprise of franchisees, partners and customers, Schoox focuses on delivering learning wherever work happens — whether on the frontline, at a construction site, or in an office setting.
"We're proud to be recognized in the Fosway 9 Grid™ for Learning Systems," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "We continually challenge ourselves to develop our solution in ways that empower our customers and make a true impact on their business through learning."
The Fosway 9-Grid™ Report for Learning Systems is available for download on the Fosway Group website
About the Fosway 9-Grid™
Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.
Visit the Fosway website for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
