DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C., is pleased to announce that Attorney Andrews has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the fourth time. After nearly 30 years as a practicing attorney, Mr. Andrews has developed strong courtroom skills that have helped him win millions of dollars for his personal injury clients over the years. His excellent record in achieving the victories his injured clients need makes Andrews stand out amongst his peers.
Super Lawyers is a professionally reputable organization that recognizes elite attorneys, basing their accolades on peer recommendation and independent evaluation. Being recognized as a Super Lawyer shows that an attorney is regarded as a leader in their area of focus and has a proven record of providing skilled advocacy and outstanding service to clients.
Andrews is uniquely qualified to pursue complex personal injury cases in part because he is certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and serves as the President of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association. His involvement in the legal community demonstrates a commitment to high professional standards.
Since being admitted to the bar in 1991, Andrews has focused his efforts on serving clients who have been injured due to another party's negligence or wrongdoing. He represents victims of motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, workplace accidents, and more, with significant skill in helping those who have suffered severe injuries.
About The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C.
The Law Office of Jerry D. Andrews, P.C. is a personal injury law firm in Houston, Texas. Attorney Andrews focuses his practice on motor vehicle accidents including car accidents, commercial truck accidents, and motorcycle accidents. He also represents those who have been affected by medical malpractice, construction site accidents, and dangerously defective products.
