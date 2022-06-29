Xulon Press presents a teaching aimed to inspire personal and spiritual growth.
FRESNO, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ruby Cunningham Thomas motivates readers to seek the Word of God in Bread On The Table: Spiritual Bread ($10.99, paperback, 9781662850479; $4.99, e-book, 9781662850486).
Thomas provides a compelling teaching that will help all readers see the rewards of turning to the Word of God for much-needed spiritual growth. She refers to the Word of God and Jesus as "the spiritual bread" the world currently stands in need of. She encourages all to understand that Jesus Christ, the anointed one, is the bread that can fill hungry souls and supply both spiritual and physical bread.
Thomas views her writing as a tool, seeking the salvation of souls. She is in hopes that someone will read this book and receive the Truth and get saved. Thereby with the mind of imagination, to see the angels of God rejoicing in His presence, over one sinner who repents.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, she said, "The love of the Word and hearing the voice of the Holy Spirit."
Ruby Cunningham Thomas was born in Limestone County, in Kosse, a small town in Texas. She moved to Houston at an early age. She is a graduate of Houston Community College, licensed by the state of Texas as a Vocational Nurse. She currently works as an LVN in the medical field. She is a graduate of Franklin Beauty School and has worked as a beautician. Thomas became a licensed gospel minister in 1992. She was licensed by Pastor Gene A. Moore Sr., the pastor of Faith St. Agnes Baptist Church in Houston. She received a Bachelor of Theology in 1998 at Calvary Theological Seminary, under the teaching of the Life of Christ, by Dr. Barbara Wright. Thomas is a born-again believer, with a love and desire for the Word of God. The Word helps her to be able to stand in faith, knowing this is the grace of God and that all persons have been saved through faith, not of themselves. Thomas has always loved to write. Although this is her first published book, she also writes biblical-themed postings on Facebook, LinkedIn, Medium, Writers Work, WordPress and Twitter. Thomas also enjoys reading and theatrical production.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Bread On The Table: Spiritual Bread is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
