Liberty Hill Publishing presents an alternative COVID-19 narrative.
FORT WORTH, Texas , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mark Fulmer raises questions regarding the origins of COVID-19 in The Wuhan Incident: Bioweapons and the Emerging Global Reset($23.99, paperback, 9781662848797; $39.99, dust jacket, 9781662848803; $9.99, e-book, 9781662848810).
While not the first to suspect that the COVID-19 virus was engineered, Fulmer builds on that idea to theorize about the creator's intentions for the virus. Could it have been intended for use as a biological weapon of mass destruction? Was it weaponized in order to create an opportunity for a global reset?
"My personal suspicions of the mainstream media narrative that COVID-19 did not originate in a lab but was entirely natural origins prompted me to conduct my own research on the basis of my background in disease outbreak epidemiology and bioterrorism preparedness planning," said Fulmer.
Mark Fulmer is a retired bioterrorism preparedness coordinator and senior emergency response planner with 20 years of experience in local and state government. His background also includes disease outbreak investigation in public health epidemiology. Fulmer served also as a subject matter expert in biological health threats for the North Texas Council of Governments Regional Emergency Preparedness Council. He is currently involved in conservative political activism and is the president and founder of Christian Patriots Forum, an organization which provides an engagement platform for Christian Constitutional Conservatives.
###
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. The Wuhan Incident is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Mark Fulmer, Salem Author Services, 817-676-1097, ChristianPatriotForum@yahoo.com
SOURCE Xulon Press