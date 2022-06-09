Pinch A Penny is sponsoring the Texas and Florida teams in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
CLEARWATER, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinch A Penny, the nation's largest swimming pool retail and backyard services franchise, is honored to be sponsoring the Texas and Florida teams across all sports in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which is currently happening June 6-10 in Orlando, Florida.
Pinch A Penny's charitable giving program, Be the Splash, is a long-time partner of the Special Olympics organization. This year, the pool giant is increasing its commitment to the organization as a sponsor of the Texas and Florida teams in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, where more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will compete across 19 sporting events.
Pinch A Penny is America's largest swimming pool retailer with over 270 locally owned and operated stores providing customers with a complete line of best-in-class pool chemicals, equipment, repair parts, and accessories. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services including water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Special Olympics, a well-respected organization sharing our passion for promoting healthy living through competition in and around the pool," said Kendall Large, Vice President of Marketing for Pinch A Penny. "As a service-based organization, we are delighted to be able to support hundreds of athletes who are determined to win a gold medal in athletic competitions."
Pinch A Penny continues to prioritize its 21-year-relationship with the Special Olympics, a valuable partnership that began in Florida and expanded to Texas in 2019. Since then, Pinch A Penny has garnered the title of Special Olympics aquatic sponsor, Fall Classic Games presenting sponsor, Summer Games presenting sponsor, and a supporting sponsor for the Texas and Florida Teams at the Special Olympics USA Games.
Pinch A Penny strongly believes in inclusion and hopes to further uphold that stance by supporting athletes and their experience at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa:
Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa continues to expand beyond its 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been featured in various top industry rankings including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100, and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction.
While economic downturns have handicapped businesses across the country over time, Pinch A Penny has exhibited growth for more than 45 years. In fact, Pinch A Penny's positive financial performance during the pandemic earned the company a spot as one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review.
For more information about Pinch A Penny, please visit https://pinchapenny.com/. To learn more about becoming a local Pinch A Penny franchise owner in your community, visit https://pinchapennypoolfranchise.com/.
Media Contact
Jacque Masse, Pinch A Penny, 9194598167, jmasse@919marketing.com
SOURCE Pinch A Penny