Xulon Press presents a Biblical teaching for Christians and anyone else seeking a personal relationship with Father God through His only Begotten Son Jesus.
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nanette Crapo provides readers with a fascinating Scriptural exploration in The Lamb in God's Rainbow: Promise of Life and Love ($16.99, paperback, 9781662865442; $7.99, e-book, 9781662865459).
Since early childhood, Crapo envisioned numbers in vivid color. After realizing others around her did not share this vision, she embarked on a journey through God. Crapo's passion for mysteries led her to write about the mysteries in Scriptures as she discovers them. She does not consider herself an author in the contemporary sense of the word, but rather a messenger of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The "rainbow" that she writes about in this book is strictly in context of, and in reference to, a sign of remembrance of the Covenant God made with humanity. Crapo explains that it only refers to the rainbow that God Himself has set in the clouds (Genesis 9:13). Everything written in this thought-provoking book is a result of her personal growth regarding the mysteries in Scripture she asked Father God about.
"This latest mystery fascinates me even more than my original question of Why do I envision numbers in color and colors with numbers?," said Crapo. "This new mystery has extended my research time to nearly two and a half years. Time well spent for I have found the mystery of the gospel of Jesus as: THE LAMB IN GOD'S RAINBOW, PROMISE OF LIFE AND LOVE!"
Nanette Crapo is a proud mother and grandmother who resides in the Houston area. As a Registered Nurse for 43 years in the Critical Care environment, she witnessed many miraculous events. She credits those events to having strengthened her faith in the finished works of Jesus at the Cross and the Promise of life in God's New Covenant. Her lifelong passion for books has become her main hobby. She also enjoys landscape photography, gardening, old movies, and has a new interest in learning Greek and Hebrew. Her favorite memories are of times spent with family.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Lamb in God's Rainbow: Promise of Life and Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Nanette Crapo, Salem Author Services, (936) 776-0326, craponanette@yahoo.com
SOURCE Xulon Press