CloudNine promotes Kari Byers to VP, Customer Success, demonstrating CloudNine's commitment to employees' career growth. Byers to expand the customer success team to deliver exceptional client experience and ensure continued high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty.
HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, eDiscovery technology leader CloudNine is pleased to announce the promotion of Kari Byers to VP, Customer Success. Previously, Byers served as Senior Director of Retention Programs and Lead Generation. Prior to joining CloudNine, she held roles of increasing responsibility in customer retention at LexisNexis.
Byers will be expanding the customer success team to deliver exceptional client experience and ensure continued high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty. Under her direction, customer retention at CloudNine among its 1000+ customers reached 98%.
"Kari has a keen sense of how to operationalize customer service and the feedback process. Through her leadership and acumen, we gain valuable insights by asking our customers the right questions. This allows us to continuously improve on our products and services, which in turn creates enduring customer relationships," said Georges Sabongui, CEO of CloudNine.
"With our expanded team and increased focus on customer care, we're able to help law firms and legal service providers to increase their business and in-house legal teams to reduce the time and cost of eDiscovery," said Byers. "Not only are we focused on achieving a superior customer experience and helping deliver better outcomes, but we also offer a range of products including on-premises and SaaS solutions. This makes CloudNine the right choice for anyone looking for flexibility and results when it comes to eDiscovery."
Kari holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration, Management, and Marketing from University of Nebraska at Omaha.
About CloudNine:
Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, CloudNine is a SaaS-based eDiscovery platform with self-service processing, analysis, review, and production for both traditional and modern data. CloudNine simplifies the legal process and provides complete confidence in your data. We build seamless and frictionless solutions that put power behind your data and eliminate unnecessary stress. CloudNine has been highlighted by industry experts in reports, reviews, and surveys including Gartner, 451 Research, Blue Hill Research, Corporate Counsel Magazine, the New York Journal, and Texas Lawyer. CloudNine also publishes the eDiscovery Daily blog, a popular, trusted source for legal industry information. For more information, email info@cloudnine.com.
