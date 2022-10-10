A lucky fan of the Dallas Cowboys to receive special gift package from A # 1 Air, a multi-year winner of the Consumers' Choice Award. Package to include tickets to upcoming New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game.
LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A #1 Air, a leading Heating and Air Conditioning Company based in Lewisville and proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, is launching a unique contest aimed at football fans. In addition to six tickets to the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Game on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, the winner will receive a $1,000 gift card to the Official Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop and a behind-the-scenes tour for six at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
James Green, owner of A#1 Air states "We're always looking for opportunities to give back to our community, and this contest is a great way to make someone's Thanksgiving Day extra special."
Contestants are asked to fill out the contest form, upload a photo or video URL of themselves and explain why they should be considered the Dallas Cowboys #1 Fan. Additional information is available by visiting http://www.anumber1air.com/contest. The contest period ends on October 31, 2022.
About A#1 Air
Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, A#1 Air is the leading heating and air conditioning service provider in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The company also provides top-notch plumbing and electrical services. Their highly skilled professionals are drug-tested, background-checked, licensed and certified, and receive advanced ongoing training to deliver the best possible services to their customers.
