DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RightStone (http://www.rightstone.com), announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 1.7 times as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. RightStone received a client rating of 4.7/5 stars.
Less than 1% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have achieved the Diamond Award for service excellence. Focused on helping U.S. companies find the right people for their job openings, RightStone received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 87.5% of their clients. RightStone also received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87.5%, which far exceeds the industry's average of 31%.
The company is proud of the trust and loyalty its customers and associates have in the employees to be able to earn this distinction as a leader in service excellence for eight consecutive years. Best of Staffing recognition validates our hard work delivering high-quality, relationship-building workforce management solutions for its clients and job seekers. The team is grateful that its culture of customer satisfaction is appreciated by all those the company serves and that they meet and exceed expectations daily.
To review testimonials from RightStone's clients, please visit https://www.clearlyrated.com/staffing/tx-usa/plano-tx/rightstone-plano-tx.
"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."
RightStone was acquired by Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, one of the largest staffing firms in America, in early 2016 and operates as an independent division of Cornerstone. The company collaborates with clients throughout Texas and the entire continental United States to fill IT job requisitions – contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire opportunities.
"Thank you to our wonderful clients who have become trusted partners of ours. We strive to offer extraordinary service every day and appreciate their feedback on this third-party survey that measures their satisfaction levels with our service and solutions," commented Jeff Koc, RightStone managing director.
About RightStone
RightStone is an independent division of Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, among the largest staffing firms in America. Since 1996, RightStone has built long-term relationships thanks to a solid foundational grasp of IT issues as well as an in-depth understanding of how to locate and attract the highly skilled talent needed to execute specific projects. The company provides turnkey service and specializes in all elements of IT staffing, including screening, onboarding, billing, legal, quality control, benchmarking, and immigration support. For more information, visit http://www.rightstone.com.
About Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc
Cornerstone Staffing Solutions is an award-winning staffing firm with branches across the U.S. It has achieved ClearlyRated's Diamond Award for Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction; the company has received the award every consecutive year since 2016. Cornerstone was also one of 138 staffing firms recently named to Forbes inaugural list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2020. Since 2003, Cornerstone has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a national firm that employs thousands of people at hundreds of companies from coast to coast including California, Nevada, Illinois, Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida. Along with RightStone, the Cornerstone family of companies also includes Chicago, Illinois-based Arlington Resources, Inc. (http://www.arlingtonresources.com) and Casey Accounting & Finance Resources (http://www.caseyresources.com). Providing candidate searching and job placement for administrative, professional, industrial, technical, sales and transportation positions, Cornerstone truly is where talent and jobs meet. Visit Cornerstone at http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
