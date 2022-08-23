Wilson is a versatile sales and technology leader who spent 21 years at Cityworks, a longtime Woolpert partner.
DALLAS, Texas , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has hired Brent Wilson as sales director for its technology services division. Wilson brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the information technology and services industry, with a focus on sales and sales leadership.
Prior to joining Woolpert, Wilson worked for Cityworks, a Trimble company, for 21 years. He held several positions at Cityworks, a longtime Woolpert partner, and was vice president of sales for the last eight years. In that role, Wilson designed and successfully implemented profitable internal changes, including redesigning the company's revenue model to significantly increase profit.
Technology Services Market Director Jen Kouns said Woolpert and its clients will benefit from Wilson's expertise in government sales, management, account/customer success management, asset management and community development, as well as his expansive technical skills. These include Esri GIS, data analytics, spatial analysis and an insider's view of Cityworks asset management capabilities.
"Woolpert has been a Cityworks partner for nearly 30 years. With Trimble's acquisition of Cityworks in 2019, Woolpert is becoming the premier implementer of multiple Trimble products," Kouns said. "Brent's expertise will help us advance in this endeavor and help us better serve our clients."
Wilson said he is joining Woolpert at an exciting point, as the firm expands its technology products and services.
"My goal is to help our clients think beyond their current operations and streamline their performance management systems," Wilson said. "With a focus on efficiency and productivity, they will be able to take advantage of these leading technologies to cost-effectively improve operations and management."
