Combination of these three companies plus U.S.-based OffsiteDataSync creates a global, one-stop provider, featuring the most complete and rapid data recovery of ultra-secure backups for any size organization
SAN ANTONIO and OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the integration of its September 2021 acquisition of KeepItSafe, LiveVault and OffsiteDataSync from J2 Global, Jungle Disk has rebranded as CyberFortress, a global company providing managed data backups built to prevent business disruption through rapid recovery. The synergy of these combined products, services and specialists enables CyberFortress to provide a level of security and speed unique to the industry. For customers, the burden of managing such a complex and critical function can now be shifted to the credentialed backup and recovery specialists at CyberFortress.
Once a simple nightly task, data backup has become a daunting endeavor. Downtime is unacceptable, so recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) must be measured in minutes. Data is everywhere — in SaaS apps, laptops, servers, smartphones and the cloud. And the threat of cyberattacks, especially ransomware, has never been higher. For too many companies, backup has become disorganized and incomplete, requiring multiple vendors with different specialties, which must then be managed by the customer.
CyberFortress provides comprehensive backup, Disaster Recovery (DR) and recovery, with coverage for all of a company's data protection needs, no matter its size. All backups are kept safe in a combination of highly secure, geo-separated data backup locations, and recovery can take as little as 15 minutes.
CyberFortress is also differentiated by the quality and training of its people. The company's specialists follow a Four-Step Backup™ system, beginning with the creation of a data recovery map to understand what data a customer has, where it's located, and what RTOs and RPOs are necessary. After building and executing on a custom backup and recovery plan, CyberFortress then continuously backs up, monitors and tests to help ensure data is ready for recovery at a moment's notice. Customers will never have to wonder whether their data is recoverable because CyberFortress keeps them constantly informed with Continuous Readiness Reporting.
Should a customer need to recover data, CyberFortress' Rapid Recovery Force™ members are available directly by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year – no matter where or when a data emergency occurs.
"We are building CyberFortress to address a pressing need in the market: no single company is providing comprehensive data protection for all different backup and recovery needs, so IT departments end up with a hodgepodge of different vendors to manage. From our headquarters in Texas to our facilities on the other side of the world in Australia, CyberFortress provides a single source for the world's fastest, most pain-free recovery of all a company's data, whether it's on-premises, virtualized, in endpoints or in SaaS services. We protect it all."
— Bret Piatt, CEO of CyberFortress.
For more information on CyberFortress, please visit https://cyberfortress.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Miller, CyberFortress, 541-207-6413, jeff.miller@metiscomm.com
SOURCE CyberFortress