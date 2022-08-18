Texas-based Producer of Provençal Rosé Aims to Elevate Imported Rosé Market
DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colangelo & Partners is pleased to announce it has been named the agency of record for ROSE GOLD Rosé, the Texas based producer of ROSE GOLD Rosé, a classic dry Provence rosé produced fifty miles northwest of Saint Tropez. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy aimed at key media, trade, and industry influencers.
With the start of this new partnership, Colangelo & Partners will focus on strategic media, influencer and trade relations in addition to events, and partnerships for ROSE GOLD Rosé, with the shared goal of providing consumers access to competitively priced, high quality Provençal rosé. This past March, ROSE GOLD Rosé announced a massive expansion in distribution, now servicing consumers nationwide through strategic partnerships with distributors such as the Republic National Distributing Company, M.S. Walker, and Empire Distributors, along with renowned e-commerce retailer Wine.com.
"We are excited to partner with Colangelo & Partners and reintroduce ROSE GOLD Rosé to consumers across the country and share the story of what has been an almost decade-long labor of love we truly believe in with a nationwide audience," said Casey Barber, Founder of ROSE GOLD Wine. "We look forward to driving increased awareness of ROSE GOLD Rosé from coast to coast and are excited to connect with rosé lovers everywhere."
ROSE GOLD Rosé 2021 is an AOP Côtes de Provence Rosé, a classic, dry blend of cinsault and grenache which exhibits a pale pink hue with aromas of ripe red fruits, followed by hints of white flowers and well balanced minerality. The resulting wine is a refined, delicate and refreshing rosé suitable for any occasion. The wine is offered in three formats, with the flagship 750ML (SRP $19.99), Magnum (SRP $42.99) and the Double Magnum (SRP $82.99). Please visit https://www.rosegoldwine.com/ for more information.
About Rose Gold Wine
ROSE GOLD is an AOP Côtes de Provence rosé crafted through embracing the intersection of the region's decades of rich tradition and the modern tastes of today's consumer. Founded in 2017 by CEO Casey Barber, ROSE GOLD was born out of her love for Provençal rosé and her desire to share that passion with friends, family and now, consumers nationwide. ROSE GOLD strives to capture the essence of Provence and the unique lifestyle of Southern France into each and every bottle. ROSE GOLD is led by women and committed to partnering with other women founders and business leaders to champion the causes which unite us.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/
