Formerly known as FlyFoe, the franchise concept is re-entering the market stronger than ever with fresh branding and additional service offerings
BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-brand home services franchisor Threshold Brands has officially launched its newest franchise concept. Formerly known as FlyFoe, Patio Patrol is an emerging outdoor pest control franchise. The brand has been refreshed, the operations refined, and now, Patio Patrol is looking toward substantial growth in coming years.
"We are thrilled to announce the re-launch of Patio Patrol," said Hagan Kappler, CEO of Threshold Brands. "Our new name and branding sends a more clear message to consumers who are spending more time with their families and pets outside and don't want to be bothered by pesky, and potentially dangerous, mosquitos and ticks."
FlyFoe was originally established in Boston after its founder became frustrated with the local availability of mosquito and tick control companies. In 2020, the brand was acquired by Threshold Brands. The multi-brand home services franchisor was impressed by FlyFoe's early organic growth, and it chose to rebrand the concept in order to position Patio Patrol to lead the pest control space.
To supplement the core services of mosquito, flea and tick management, franchisees will also offer value-added services such as leaf pickup, gutter cleaning, and screen repair.
While there is a year-round need for pest control and complementary services, the demand often spikes during warmer months. As Patio Patrol seeks new franchisees, the brand sits within a market niche that is attractive to entrepreneurs searching for seasonal business opportunities. Whether this is an educator who has summers off or an existing business owner who is involved in an industry that peaks in cooler months, Patio Patrol is targeting franchisees who will have additional free time during the busiest seasons of the year.
An additional draw to the brand is how franchise owners and technicians interface with clients. Many pest control services arrive at a client's home, apply a chemical cocktail spray - which can be harmful to plants, animals, and even people in the area - and leave. Patio Patrol does things differently.
"With Patio Patrol, our technicians show up, discuss the problem with the customer, and then create a customized plan that treats not only the source of the infestation, but all of the underlying conditions that allowed that source to emerge," explained Kieran Scott, president of Patio Patrol. This level of quality service allows passionate franchise owners to provide services with thoughtfulness and intention and promotes a relationship with the client that will ultimately lead to referrals and repeat revenue.
To support existing franchisees through the transition, Patio Patrol and Threshold Brands are absorbing the majority of the costs associated with the rebrand, including refreshed marketing, printed materials and rebranding of vehicles.
"Threshold Brands has continued providing the financial support we need as we launch, and it really shows the level of commitment they have for the brand," Scott said. "The rebranding is a reinvestment, and it will support us in having even more successful franchisees, which is always the goal."
As the brand continues along its ambitious growth trajectory, it is seeking passionate franchisees in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and other markets throughout the country.
"Now is the time to join Patio Patrol because we are on the precipice of major growth. Most brands that can compete with the resources we have from our partnership with Threshold Brands have very little territory available, and the territories that are available are far from prime markets. That puts Patio Patrol in a unique position," Scott explained. "We have the resources and support of a massive franchise brand, but we still have a wealth of lucrative white space available. But we are growing quickly, and that white space will not last forever."
For more information about Patio Patrol, visit: https://franchise.patiopatrol.com/
ABOUT PATIO PATROL:
Patio Patrol is a premium residential outdoor pest control company focused on mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks. Founded in 2017 and acquired by Threshold Brands in 2020, Patio Patrol offers outdoor pest control, focused on eliminating mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks with additional services offered such as leaf collection, gutter cleaning and screen repair. The brand's mission is to provide customers with full-circle coverage so they can enjoy their yard to the fullest. For more information about franchising with Patio Patrol, visit: https://franchise.patiopatrol.com/
Media Contact
Julie Green, Mainland, 3125263996, jgreen@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Patio Patrol