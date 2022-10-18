Find Local Doctors has selected Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery for this award due to the large volume of five-star reviews received from patients across multiple online sources.
DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery proudly serves patients in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and from all over the world. The office is located at 7777 Forest Lane - Building C, Suite 802 in Dallas, TX. The clinic's exceptional ratings and reviews have earned the distinguished 2022 Top Patient Rated Dallas Plastic Surgeon title from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well-known for their expertise. Dr. David Azouz and Dr. Solomon Azouz are sought out by patients from all over the country and are world-renowned for their expertise in liposuction and the removal of gynecomastia.
Both are fellowship-trained and board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeons, with international reputations backed by numerous awards spanning multiple decades. At Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, the team strives for the most significant improvements in aesthetic appearance, restored functionality and quality of life.
They use innovative procedures and specialized equipment, developed by Dr. David Azouz himself, that have improved on traditional cosmetic surgeries, providing superior results and better patient outcomes. When Solomon Azouz joined, he also brought new techniques, technologies, and customized equipment to the practice.
The team is passionate about providing exceptional care with surgical precision and an eye for artistry. Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery delivers an extensive range of cosmetic procedures, offering natural and beautiful results. Azouz plastic surgery specializes in plastic surgery of the face, chest, and body. Surgical options are available for ear, eyelid and nose plastic surgery, facelift, labiaplasty, cosmetic surgery, male surgery, breast implant removal, skin growth/scar removal and transgender top surgery.
"It is such an honor to achieve this recognition. Our goal is always to help patients look and feel their best and achieve natural, lasting results," says Dr. Solomon Azouz.
More About Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery:
Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery includes two board-certified plastic surgeons, recognized as the best in their field in Dallas, Texas. Both Dr. David Azouz, who has decades of experience, and Dr. Solomon Azouz, who is a Mayo-trained plastic surgeon, are compassionate and talented doctors committed to providing the best possible results. They use superior and innovative techniques to restore and reshape the cosmetic appearance of their patients.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Azouz Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery by calling (972) 702-8888 or visiting the website at http://www.drazouz.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Sol Azouz, Azouz Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, (972) 702-8888, azouzmd@gmail.com
SOURCE Azouz Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery