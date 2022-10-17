The half-a-billion-dollar UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, a world-class facility with technology and ambience backing up superb medical teams, has reached the topping out mark in its construction. Leaders of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, community supporters and general contractor Vaughn Construction celebrated the topping out and beam-signing ceremony Oct. 17 in San Antonio's South Texas Medical Center.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surgeries in multiple specialties, new services for the region including stem cell therapies and bone marrow transplants, and access to the latest clinical research trials are drawing closer to reality as construction of the half-a-billion-dollar UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital reaches an important milestone in the South Texas Medical Center.
Leaders of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), community supporters and general contractor Vaughn Construction celebrated the hospital's topping out and beam-signing ceremony today. Construction crews have reached the highest point of the eight-story project located at Ewing Halsell Drive and Wurzbach Road.
"Admitting hospital patients who are part of clinical research efforts is not done in our community now," said William L. Henrich, MD, MACP, president of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). "This will be a unique aspect of the truly comprehensive care our hospital provides for the region and will maximize patients' opportunity for healing and recovery. The focus, the ultimate objective, is improved patient outcomes."
The eight-story, 144-bed hospital will be patient- and family-focused. "We look forward to creating a uniquely different atmosphere for patients and their families, and also for providers and trainees who will usher in the next generation of health care in South Texas," said Jeff Flowers, MBA, inaugural chief executive officer for the UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital.
Integral to the design of the hospital is the healing environment with great attention to the patient and family experience. Walking trails that connect around the hospital will help patients and care supporters with stress release. Relaxation and respite areas will include amenities such as shower facilities where family members may freshen up. Patients will have dining options with room service-style menu offerings.
"Everything is designed to promote the healing process and help people build up their strength and feel good about their recovery and their experience," Flowers said. "Natural light throughout the facility will create the right healing environment, as well, while features such as touchless technology will promote infection control."
The hospital will include 12 specialized operating rooms, full imaging capabilities including MRI and CT, laboratory facilities, a blood bank and stem cell lab. The hospital design is 448,819 gross square feet and includes a 673-car parking garage and 200-car surface parking lot. A skybridge will connect the hospital to the Mays Cancer Center, the National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio.
"This will be a world-class facility with technology and ambience backing up superb medical teams," Henrich said. "This will be the predominant location of our adult oncology services and, as the name signals, other surgical specialties and clinical research. Here we will create a culture that is caring and passionate about taking care of the patient. This will be a hospital worthy of The University of Texas name."
"President Henrich's leadership has been integral to the development of this innovative, first-of-its-kind facility in San Antonio," said John M. Zerwas, MD, executive vice chancellor for health affairs with The University of Texas System. "The compelling vision he put forward to local leaders yielded the outpouring of support necessary to make this project possible and has earned the community partnerships required to maintain this inpatient environment moving forward."
In November 2019, the Board of Regents approved $80 million in Permanent University Fund Bond Proceeds for the project. The hospital is included in the UT System's Capital Improvement Program.
"This hospital will offer a superior patient experience that enables advanced and personalized treatment for complex conditions," said Robert A. Hromas, MD, FACP, dean of the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at UT Health San Antonio. "Patients and their families will benefit from care provided right here in San Antonio rather than having to spend days or weeks far from home."
Dignitaries signed a ceremonial beam and celebrated the construction progress during today's event. The UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital, a substantial boost to the city's economy by adding more than 800 health care jobs, is projected to open in the late fall of 2024.
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), a primary driver for San Antonio's $42.4 billion health care and biosciences sector, is the largest research university in South Texas with an annual research portfolio of $350 million. Driving substantial economic impact with its five professional schools, a diverse workforce of more than 7,000, an annual operating budget of more than $1 billion and a clinical practice that provides more than 2 million patient visits each year, UT Health San Antonio plans to add more than 1,500 higher-wage jobs over the next five years to serve San Antonio, Bexar County and South Texas. To learn about the many ways "We make lives better®," visit https://uthscsa.edu.
