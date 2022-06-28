Customers looking for a tire replacement should check out the tire options offered by Jaguar Boerne.
BOERNE, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Jaguar Boerne, customers can choose to replace their existing tires with new Jaguar-approved tires. The dealership offers brands like Continental, Hankook, Dunlop, Michelin, Good Year, and Pirelli tires.
Interested customers are requested to fill out the form available on the dealership's website at http://www.jaguarboerne.com based on their vehicle or tire size and shop for tires online.
Purchasing tires from a Jaguar retailer like Jaguar Boerne is beneficial as the tires would be suitable for the Jaguar model, customers would receive competitive tire prices, and the tires would be installed for them by factory-trained technicians.
Jaguar Boerne also offers Road Hazard Coverage on all eligible tires wherein, on the occurrence of a flat tire, the dealership will fix or replace the tires for the customer at no charge. Customers can also choose to get their tires inspected before deciding to replace the tires.
Prospective customers looking to replace their Jaguar tires can also choose to drive by the dealership at 32120 IH 10 West Boerne, Texas 78006. Call 833-540-1498 for further assistance.
Media Contact
Michael Chestney, Jaguar Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co
SOURCE Jaguar Boerne