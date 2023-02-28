The 2023 SPE International Conference (March 5-8), the largest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins, announces their program with over 100 speakers.
HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 SPE International Polyolefins Conference, the largest polymer conference in the world dedicated to Polyolefins, will be a Hybrid Conference (both in-person and virtual) on March 5-8, 2023. The in-person Conference will be held in the picturesque Galveston Convention Center in Galveston, TX over looking the beach. There will be over 100 presentations, a Sunday afternoon tutorial, 56 Exhibitor booths, 14 Sponsors, over 1,000 people expected to attend, two Networking Socials, and a Student Poster Competition.
The program will consist of sessions in the following areas:
- Current Trends in Markets, Technology, and Investments (Mon AM Plenary)
- Innovation in Polyolefin Catalysts and Process
- Additives, Modifiers, and Stabilization
- Advances in Polymer Testing and Characterization
- Polyolefin Developments/Engineering Properties
- Flexible Packaging
- Applications in Building and Infrastructure
- Advances in Compounding & Extrusion
- Polyolefin Pipe Applications
- Sustainability, Recycling, & Regulatory issues
The full program can be seen at https://pheedloop.com/PO2023/site/schedule/ Plenary Speaker Presentations will be streamed live on Monday AM: Dr. Tobin Marks, Distinguished Professor, Northwestern University, Surfaces as Ligands, Activators, and Models for Polyolefin Construction and Deconstruction Diane Chamberlain, President, Baystar Polymers, Solving Sophisticated Challenges for Proven Customer-Oriented Solutions Across the Value Chain Paul Homik, Manager Heartland Petrochemicals, Heartland Polymers – North America's 1st Integrated PDH/PP Producer Joel Morales Jr. , VP – Polyolefins Americas, Chemical Market Analytics, Dow Jones, Global Polyolefins Market Update Steve Sandstrum, Business Development Manager – Pipe North America, Borealis, A European Approach to Carbon Footprint Reduction for Polyolefins.
The Wednesday sessions (Streamed Live) has a great lineup of papers which include the Outlook for Chemicals, Policy Trends, and Recent Advances in Small Nuclear Reactors for powering large chemical plants/refineries. The purpose of the conference is for companies to meet with their customers and suppliers, to learn about new technology/market trends, and to network.
For more information about the Conference go to http://www.polyolefinsconference.org or watch the Conference Video
Media Contact
David Hansen, SPE South Texas Section, 1 713-248-2273, david.hansen47@yahoo.com
Janell Helton, SPE South Texas Section, 713-503-6729, jdhelton@comcast.net
SOURCE SPE South Texas Section