HOUSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a Houston-based Latina multimillionaire serial entrepreneur who has created 20 start-up companies in 11 industries and is active with six of them, Perla Tamez Casasnovas recently embarked on a major tour of several cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and the Rio Grande Valley area in Texas, to encourage Latinas of all ages to make the best personal and professional investment in themselves.
Casasnovas traveled over 8,303 miles to personally meet 1,100 Latinas in 16 days as she launched The Latina Empire, a global women's empowerment initiative, consisting of five jeweled programs for personal growth and business development, all supported by holistic techniques. Within these programs, members will view a curriculum based on the proprietary process of Heart, Mind, Money: evaluations, personality assessments, courses, and coaching.
"The Latina Empire is a revolutionary movement for women around the world…We heal the heart, challenge the mind, and then fill your pocket," said Casasnovas, founder of The Latina Empire. "Only you can make your life better. You are the first best investment you can make."
Casasnovas created this movement after much self-reflection as a successful CEO who wanted to do more and make a positive impact in the world.
Her role afforded her the financial freedom to do anything that she wanted to do, but it wouldn't fulfill the true destiny of her life's mission. After much soul-searching and delving into personal experiences, her heart found joy and purpose in helping others through her philanthropic work with her nonprofit Love Soldiers Foundation, which helps in giving grants and seed funding to smaller nonprofit organizations and also took on larger projects—including one where she joined forces with a foundation that helped over 400,000 families and distributed over $7 Million in household products.
Last year, when Casasnovas gave a presentation about having a "millionaire heart," several women said to her that they know what they want but needed the resources to get to those goals. This was the spark that started the concept of The Latina Empire.
With this initiative, she intends to create a nurturing environment for women to develop the skills they need at a very accessible cost, allowing access to a broad range of tools and resources while simultaneously bringing women together. One of those tools, for example, includes an app that leads users to a "Mana Lounge" where they will find many—online and in-person transformational courses for self-help and healing, business strategy courses and development along with holistic support from many professionals in different therapies, live events, and a directory of other members called "Manas" which is the Spanish term for "sisters or friends."
Many women such as Denver resident Jacqueline Bouvier wanted to take an active role in The Latina Empire. Bouvier is a madrina—someone who has a large social network in their communities—and a socia, or a partner.
Commenting on attending a recent Latina Empire retreat, Bouvier said that "baggage has been lifted from my life. I feel that this experience with The Latina Empire is the opportunity that every woman out there needs…this is the time."
During the brief U.S. tour, Casasnovas was happy to meet women who wanted resources to grow personally and professionally and find a network of like-minded individuals.
"Women need to be empowered and loved in a safe space to share their stories and life lessons," she said. "They feel the need and desire to connect with women in the same situation and to transform and be the best version of themselves. The Latina Empire can be a trusted resource for them to achieve their goals."
For more information, visit https://www.thelatinaempire.com/.
About The Latina Empire:
Founded by Latina serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and speaker Perla Tamez Casasnovas, The Latina Empire is a revolutionary women's global movement for personal and business growth. It is supported by holistic techniques delivered through specialized courses. Our proprietary process is the PT Method—Heal the Heart, Challenge the Mind, and Fill your Pockets— focusing on accountability, coaches, and community. For more information, visit https://www.thelatinaempire.com/. ###
