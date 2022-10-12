Xulon Press presents practical lessons in prayer.
WEATHORFORD, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Matt Edwards shares lessons he has learned about prayer over the past couple of decades in Prayer: Ministry From The Secret Place ($15.99, paperback, 9781662857362; $7.99, e-book, 9781662857379).
When asked to name a ministry, many believers immediately respond with, "Preaching", "Teaching", "Missions work", or something similar. Few would mention prayer, but Edwards hopes to change that. By sharing his own experiences and exploring different aspects of prayer, he wants to teach readers to fight and win spiritual battles and to be guided by the Holy Spirit in praying.
"This book will help people grow in their prayer life and see prayer as an actual form of ministry. Readers will learn how to pray with perseverance and faith," said Edwards.
Matt Edwards has served as a pastor for 26 years and currently serves at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Weatherford, TX. He is a graduate of Howard Payne University and Trinity Theological Seminary and, along with his wife Brenda, parents four children.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Prayer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
