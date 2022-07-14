The company will bring its revolutionary Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) solution to the Greater Dallas region.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InHome Therapy has announced the acquisition of North Texas Home Therapy Professionals, a contract home health company that provides in-home physical, occupational and speech therapy services. With more than 50 therapists in its network, North Texas Home Therapy Professionals serves an expansive region stretching from the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area to Wichita Falls.
"One of our key strategies is to expand our footprint through acquisitions, so we are actively looking for strong companies that can fit into our network," said Rick Anglin, InHome Therapy's Corporate Development Officer. "The acquisition of North Texas Home Therapy Professionals allows us to provide services to areas we have never been before — a booming region of Texas — and solidify our presence as the dominant provider of in-home therapy."
As part of the acquisition, North Texas Home Therapy Professionals will transition its team of therapists and employees into the InHome Therapy system. Bob Wincowski, Co-founder and majority owner of North Texas Home Therapy Professionals, will stay in a business development role within the InHome Therapy network, managing his team and helping expand services.
"InHome Therapy's company culture and belief system align perfectly with ours," said Wincowski, a practicing speech pathologist. "We share the same values when it comes to investing in our therapists so they can provide top-level care. It's one of the reasons we (North Texas Home Therapy Professionals) have had a retention rate of 100% since we've been in business."
"Throughout the transition process, Rick Anglin and his team were incredibly helpful; anytime I had a question, I got an answer right away," Wincowski added. "We genuinely couldn't be more excited about our future with InHome Therapy."
North Texas Home Therapy Professionals is the second company from the Lonestar State acquired by InHome Therapy in recent weeks, the other being Austin-based Remedy Therapy Staffing. Looking ahead, Anglin said InHome Therapy will continue to leverage its marketing, development, and recruiting efforts to grow the brand.
"We are poised for significant growth nationwide because we are so focused on patient outcomes and providing all the resources and tools therapists need to deliver sustainable and measurable results," said Anglin. "The acquisition of North Texas Home Therapy Professionals is an exciting piece of our broader national strategy that will see us open additional new markets in the weeks and months ahead."
About InHome Therapy
InHome Therapy leverages its unmatched systems, processes, and tools to unlock a new approach for delivering sustainable and measurable results to home therapy patient care, ensuring that patients, therapists, and agencies rise together. Today InHome Therapy employs over 300 therapists and has completed over 2 million patient visits in key locations across the country, utilizing powerful and easy-to-use tools and training that allow therapists to continuously deliver optimal care. For more information, visit http://www.inhometherapy.com.
Media Contact
Sheri Hill, Mainland, 3125263996, shill@hellomainland.com
SOURCE InHome Therapy