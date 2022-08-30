Palisade Pipeline LLC ("Palisade") announced today that the company is running a non-binding open season on their Rail Runner Produced Water Gathering system in the Northern Delaware Basin.
HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palisade Pipeline LLC ("Palisade") is conducting a non-binding Open Season to provide an opportunity for producers and midstream operators to enter into long-term contractual commitments for Palisade's Rail Runner Produced Water Pipeline System (the "Rail Runner Pipeline") to be constructed in the Watco Railroad right-of-way, along Highway 18 from Lea County, New Mexico, to Winkler County, Texas. The Open Season will commence on August 30, 2022, and close on September 28, 2022.
The Rail Runner Pipeline will transport produced water from the Northern Delaware Basin to saltwater disposal well systems in Winkler County. Additionally, Palisade infrastructure can serve as a water distribution system for beneficial reuse in the fields along the right-of-way route.
Palisade's Rail Runner Pipeline system consists of 97 miles of easements approved to move 500,000 bbl/day of produced water that run from Lovington, New Mexico south to Monahans, Texas. Currently, the Rail Runner project has 150,000 bbl/day of available disposal volume with plans to expand that capacity up to 500,000 bbl/day.
Palisade Pipeline LLC is a pipeline developer and operator providing innovative and environmentally conscious water solutions in the Permian Basin, focusing on the Northern Delaware and Northern Midland service areas, with Macquarie Capital continuing to provide development and construction capital to Palisade.
