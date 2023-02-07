After year of explosive demand, the company welcomes six new leaders across client success, sales, engineering, and healthcare as part of its commitment to improve the patient experience
HOUSTON , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital, the leading AI-driven digital health company, today announces the expansion of its leadership team with seasoned industry veterans in technology and health after witnessing a year of explosive demand for its solutions in both emergency departments and inpatient settings. Joining Vital's team is: Stephanie Frisch (PhD, RN, CEN), Director of Nursing; Joe Sedlak (MBA, RN, BSN), Vice President of Client Success; Dr. Nick Sterling (MD, PhD), Machine Learning Research Scientist; Kylie Taylor, Market Development Manager; Sean Thompson, Director of Client Support; and Nico Vincent, Head of Integration Engineering.
"Vital's growth reflects how AI and digital health technology transforms the care experience and elevates hospital financial performance," said Aaron Patzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Vital. "This increased market demand and our dedication to innovate for health systems highlighted the importance of expanding top talent across many areas of our business. The entire team is thrilled to welcome Dr. Frisch, Dr. Sterling, Joe, Sean, Nico, and Kylie as we enter this new phase of growth."
In 2022, Vital partnered with 43 new hospitals including facilities across Allina Health, CommonSpirit Health, and University Hospitals, expanded its software solutions into inpatient settings, launched new features including Experience Management, the tool that gives staff real-time feedback about a patient's experience and enables a rapid and efficient way to resolve concerns, and a Lab Results tool that helps health systems comply with the 21st Century Cures Act, educate patients in real-time and safely expedite the sharing of results at the point of care. In addition to solution and customer expansions, Vital's team continues to expand across all departments including marketing and implementation – Over the past six months, Vital has hired 20 employees at all levels of the company. With new customers, new technology, and new talent, Vital is on track to serve one million patients and caregivers by the end of 2023.
"I could not be prouder of the team of experts, leaders and innovators we've brought together at Vital," said David Wright, COO of Vital. "The creativity, cohesiveness and mission-based commitment of this team is what has enabled us to foster the next generation of patient engagement through highly innovative smart digital health technology. The addition of these leaders has most certainly elevated the breadth and depth of talent and experience enabling us to provide the best in product and service to our health system partners."
Each new teammate offers a wealth of industry experience that will accelerate Vital's mission to bring AI-driven solutions to healthcare systems.
Stephanie Frisch, PhD, MSN, RN, CEN, Vital's new Director of Nursing has 15+ years of experience in acute care nursing, including ED, ICU and prehospital care. Her PhD in Nursing and postdoctoral fellowship combined data science, biomedical informatics and artificial intelligence to detect time sensitive diagnoses in the Emergency Department in order to improve patient outcomes. With her extensive leadership and nursing background, Stephanie has what it takes to bring service excellence and patient experience in health care to the next level using Vital's technology.
Joe Sedlak, MBA, BSN RN, will lead and advance Vital's Client Success, Clinical Transformation and Implementation services as the company's new Vice President of Client Success. A Registered Nurse by profession, Joe brings 25 years of both clinical and digital health executive level experience. Joe's previous leadership positions include most recently serving as SVP of Sales at Xealth, and previously as SVP of Client Success at Health Recovery Solutions and VP of Client Success at GetWellNetwork. Joe's background has prepared him to not only build trusted relationships with large clients, but to implement best practice standards for growth and scale.
Dr. Nick Sterling, MD, PhD, is joining Vital as a Machine Learning Research Scientist. Nick brings valuable experience both as a practicing ED physician, and an expert machine learning researcher. While he continues his current role in the ED at Envision, Nick will help turn the research Vital has produced into published papers, as well as lead the team in pursuit of new research directions. His medical expertise will be invaluable, ensuring that Vital is producing machine learning products that make sense for its providers and patients.
Kylie Taylor, Market Development Manager, brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare sales and business development to Vital's team. She most recently worked as VP of Sales Development at Protenus, where she led a team that established business relationships with healthcare organizations across the country. Through prior roles at healthcare technology and engagement companies like InQuicker, HealthStream, and Press Ganey, Kylie supported hospitals and health systems across the country in improving the patient and caregiver experience, as well as in the attraction, retention, and engagement of patients throughout their healthcare journeys.
Sean Thompson, the new Director of Client Support at Vital, has an extensive background in linking patient and client feedback to Product and Engineering teams allowing for continuous improvement across departments. As the former Senior Director of Client Support at GetWell, Sean's in-depth knowledge about the relationship between healthcare software and its users will allow Vital to build lasting trust with clients and partners. He brings unique expertise around scaling and managing support teams, with a main focus centered around enhancing the patient experience.
Nicolas (Nico) Vincent, joins Vital as Head of Integration Engineering with 12 years of software engineering experience under his belt. Prior to joining Vital, Nico was part of the team that spearheaded TechCrunch's redesign in 2013 before eventually joining Nextdoor as a Senior Software Engineer and Shippo as Engineering Manager. His project management skills combined with his knowledge of complex and distributed systems will be tremendously valuable to Vital as it expands into new health systems.
About Vital
Vital is a modern software for hospitals that makes it easier to communicate with and engage patients in their care. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital educates and empowers patients during their emergency department and inpatient visit. Patients can better understand progress towards discharge, request service and comfort items, set goals, view labs, share health status with family, and more. Vital solutions are designed to be easy-to-use and consumer-focused – all accessible via a patient's mobile phone and available with no download or password required. Vital improves patient satisfaction, keeps patients in-network, and generates additional revenue for health systems.
Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).
