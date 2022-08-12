Office in Arlington is Fast-Growing Solar Company's Fourth in Lone Star State
DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pink Energy, one of the nation's fastest-growing energy efficiency and solar energy installation companies, is expanding its Texas footprint to the Dallas area by opening a new sales office at 2000 E. Lamar Blvd, Suite 600 in Arlington.
The company, which offers solar to residential and commercial customers in the Lone Star State and 15 others, will be hiring sales representatives and administrative staff for its new office. The expansion is due in part to the increasing demand seen from residential customers for solar energy. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), residential solar had its largest quarter in history in the first quarter of 2022 with 1.2 gigawatts of solar installed, a 30% increase over Q1 2021 and a 5% increase over Q4 2021.
The Dallas-area office joins three others in Texas where Pink Energy operates – two in the Houston area, and one near San Antonio.
"At a time when inflation is affecting nearly everyone, solar is an option for many consumers now looking to help curb those rising grid electricity costs," said Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller. "It's exciting to see the interest and growth of clean energy since we started selling solar in the state of Texas."
Texas residents pay the sixth-highest average electric bill in the country, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency, making solar an attractive supplement for those looking to offset some of their grid energy costs.
Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to be more in control of their energy consumption and "own their power." Pink Energy also offers battery storage to customers seeking to have backup power in case of an outage.
Those seeking a position in this exciting and fast-growing industry can go to Pink Energy's website at https://gopink.com/about/careers, or email careers@gopink.com.
About Pink Energy
Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides premium high-quality solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has nearly 2,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 16 states, it is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information, visit http://www.gopink.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
