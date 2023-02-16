Wink and Brainvire form a strategic go-to-market partnership for deploying unique biometric payment solutions for frictionless fraud-free e-commerce checkout experiences
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wink is pleased to announce its go-to-market partnership with Brainvire that leverages Brainvire's unique digital transformation agency model to deploy Wink's biometric authentication, payment and checkout solutions with leading e-commerce platforms and merchants. This partnership will make secure biometric payment and checkout plugins available and accessible across major e-commerce platforms, ushering in a new era of fraud-free payments for online merchants.
This strategic partnership is a joint effort to leverage Brainvire's track record of multiple successful deployments with merchants of all kinds to deliver Wink's innovative patent pending passwordless login, biometric checkout and payments technology to the e-commerce market. Wink's advanced biometric technology platform utilizes advanced facial and voice recognition, generative AI, machine learning and advanced payments orchestration to facilitate a truly low-code mechanism for merchants to deploy fraud-free frictionless checkout that is completely passwordless and device agnostic. Brainvire and Wink will collaborate together to offer Wink biometric checkout plug-ins for all major e-commerce platforms for quick deployment by merchants who are looking to adopt a passwordless approach to a modern handsfree and fraud-free checkout experience for their consumers.
"Wink's Biometric Platform was developed to help merchants easily make the transition to a passwordless handsfree checkout experience that prevents shopping cart abandonment due to lost passwords while eliminating fraud via strong biometric authentication and advanced payment tokenization," said Deepak Jain, Wink CEO and founder. "We're excited to form this partnership with Brainvire to leverage their expertise in deploying digital solutions for the e-commerce market to accelerate market penetration of Wink's exciting innovation. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact with organizations through increased profitability and reduced fraud."Chintan Shah, CEO of Brainvire, stated, "Brainvire's extensive knowledge in the retail industry helps us ensure we are always bringing innovative digital commerce solutions to our customers. We have received great demand for Wink's unique biometric handsfree payment solution from our customers and we look forward to this partnership to help bring this innovation to merchants and consumers."
About Wink
Wink provides a device agnostic multi factor biometric identity and payments platform that combines advanced face and voice recognition, AI, advanced ML, and ChatGPT technology for fast, secure passwordless login and payment experiences.
Wink has been recognized as one of the top biometric startups and has several patents pending on using biometrics in passwordless authentication, e-commerce, retail and car payments. Wink payments platform supports major payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards and major wallets popular with consumers. Wink's platform also supports sending biometric payments to over 200 major gateways. Wink's technology also provides advanced network tokenization and PCI compliant data protection to customers looking to bring fraud free payments to their consumers.
About Brainvire
Brainvire is one of the world's fastest-growing IT consulting firms, with a mission to create a difference in society through technology. Brainvire offers exclusive consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Cloud ERP, CRM for E-commerce, etc., for diverse industry verticals while keeping customer satisfaction as its top priority. Over the past 20 years, Brainvire has built exceptional IT services and consulting team of more than 1500 people and served more than 2000 customers across the world.
Brainvire is a proud Odoo Gold Partner, Adobe Commerce Gold Partner, Magento Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner, Salesforce Partner, SAP Gold Partner, and AWS Partner. It has earned many accolades such as Company of the Year, Top IT Services Firm, Top Mobile App Developers, and Best eCommerce Development Company, Inc 5000, The Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Award, Deloitte Fast 500, Silicon Valley Business Journal: Fastest Growing American Company, and Great Place to Work by various prestigious platforms.
