Over 40% of respondents have watched livestreamed content in the past three months
DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is bringing together entertainment leaders, including executives from Amazon, LG Electronics, Paramount Streaming, and VIZIO, for the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California.
The firm's Video Consumption Trends: Content and Platforms, a consumer study of 10,000 internet households, reveals growth in the OTT video market and substantial increases in livestream video viewing, from less than two hours per week in 2018 to nearly five hours per week in 2022.
Future of Video features insights on new trends in video and connected entertainment, including a pre-show research workshop, OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption, and two days of interactive sessions, including the following keynote speakers:
- Domenic DiMeglio, CMO, Paramount Streaming
- Nandhu Nandhakumar, Sr. VP, Office of the CTO, LG Electronics
- Katherine Pond, Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO
- Daniel Rausch, VP, Entertainment Devices & Services, Amazon
Event sponsors include Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, MediaKind, and Friend MTS.
- Mike Baron, SVP, Sales and Strategy, Americas, Friend MTS
- Scott Barton, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.TV
- Simon Brydon, Sr. Director, Sports Rights Anti-Piracy, Synamedia
- Beth Clearfield SVP, Global New Business Development, BBC Studios
- Nick Colsey, VP Business Development, Sony
- Guido Cugi, Global Solutions Architect, Head of Team, Intertrust
- Rob Dillon, Head, Product, Straight Arrow News
- Serhad Doken, CTO, Adeia
- Ira Dworkin, Managing Director – Communications, Media, & Entertainment, FPT Software
- Scott Ehrlich, Chief Innovation Officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Andrew Fleming, COO, StreamLayer
- Field Garthwaite, Co-Founder, CEO, IRIS.TV
- Ken Gerstein, VP Sales Anti-Piracy and Watermarking Solutions, NAGRA
- Gabe Goodwin, President & Executive Producer, Blue Duck Media
- Blair Harrison, CEO & Founder, Frequency
- Kristen Huntley, Sr. Director of Product, Disney Streaming
- Joey Janisheck, CTO, Darkblock
- Anthony Jiwa, Chief Marketing Officer, OUTtv
- Dallas Lawrence, SVP Brand Marketing and Communications, Samba TV
- Kamran Lotfi, VP Product, Gracenote
- Zak Kadison, Co-Founder and CEO, Qewd
- Paul Kontonis, CMO, Revry
- Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO, EZDRM
- Lori Marion, Co-Founder and CEO, Fade Technology
- Michael McClain, Co-Founder and CFO, FrndlyTV
- Stuart McLean, CEO, FAST Studios
- Jeremiah McMillan, Executive Producer, Ambush 8
- Naveen Narayan, Senior Director, Product, Quickplay
- Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder, Quickplay
- Arash Pendari, Founder and Creative Director, Vionlabs
- Erik Ramberg, VP, Business Development, New Markets, MediaKind
- Greg Riker, Chief Revenue Officer, ThinkAnalytics
- Marty Roberts, Sr. VP, Product Strategy and Marketing, Brightcove
- René Santaella, Chief Digital & Streaming Officer, Estrella Media, Inc.
- Jason Schaeffer, SVP, Head of Growth, Crackle Plus
- Michael Senzon, President, Digital, The Weather Group
- Tejas Shah, SVP, Commercial Strategy & Analytics, FilmRise
- Jeremy Simon, VP, Global Streaming Partnerships, VUBIQUITY
- Geir Skaaden, EVP & Chief Products & Services Officer, Xperi
- Matt Smith, VP, Business Development, SymphonyAI Media
- Lisa Spencer, VP, Marketing, Irdeto
- Bart Spriester, VP and GM, Content and Streaming Providers Suite, Comcast Technology Solutions
Registration is open, and media are invited to attend.
Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us
