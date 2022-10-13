Aseptico Inc. of Woodinville, Washington introduced its newest product, the Penguin II implant stability monitor, at SmileCon™ Houston 2022, the annual meeting of the American Dental Association.
HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aseptico Inc. announced its newest product, the Penguin II implant stability monitor, at SmileCon™ Houston 2022, the annual meeting of the American Dental Association. A new generation of implant stability monitor, the Penguin II, is a highly sophisticated Resonance Frequency Analysis (RFA) measurement instrument that is designed to be uncomplicated and affordable, allowing all dentists who work with implants, access to the RFA measurement methodology for monitoring osseointegration.
Since RFA measurement technology was introduced in implant dentistry more than 20 years ago, hundreds of peer-reviewed papers have established RFA's place as a proven evidenced-based technology to aid implant dentistry.
"When placing dental implants, the Penguin II helps the dentist quickly determine a measurement of implant stability, helping remove any doubt about whether it is safe or unsafe to load the implant," said Stuart Kazen, director of domestic sales at Aseptico.
In addition to a sleeker look and more premium feel, the new Penguin II, provides an all-new battery system where the battery is both rechargeable and replaceable – significantly extending the product's useful lifespan, and making the product better for the planet.
Advantages of the Penguin II for implant dentists:
· Gives dentists the ability to reliably monitor osseointegration of dental implants
· Removes doubt when determining safe loading times
· Reduces the risk of implant failure
· Highly sophisticated technology made uncomplicated and affordable
· New product design is easier for the clinician to hold securely
· New battery system is both rechargeable and replaceable
· MulTipegs are autoclavable for up to 20 uses
The Penguin II lists for $2,490, and the first-generation Penguin RFA, is currently priced at $1,990; both product offerings are available from Aseptico Inc. of Woodinville, WA. In celebration of the US launch of Penguin II, implant dentists attending SmileCon are invited to see the instrument in action at booth 2052 and enter a drawing for a chance to win a Penguin II. Learn more about the new Penguin II at http://www.aseptico.com.
About Aseptico, Inc.
Headquartered in Woodinville, WA, Aseptico Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of a broad range of dental equipment, including dental motors, mobile and portable dental equipment, and other innovative products that help dentists perform more effectively. Aseptico® dental motors for oral surgery, dental implant placement, endodontics, and restorative dentistry are made in USA and have earned numerous industry accolades and a worldwide reputation for legendary performance and reliability. The US military, public health outreach programs and humanitarian dental groups around the world rely on Aseptico® mobile & portable dental equipment. The Aseptico® Global Dental Catalog features innovative and practical products that deliver distinct advantages for dental professionals including HandiDam Pre-Framed Dental Dam, Penguin RFA and Penguin II Implant Stability Monitors, Spotter Smart Implant Detector, Calaject™ computer-assisted dental anesthesia, and more. For more information and to browse available products visit Aseptico.com.
