Haven at Treeline in Tomball, Texas begins pre-leasing in Summer 2024
HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer, and general contractor, announced that it has broken ground on its latest project, Haven at Treeline, a 231-unit, luxury garden-style community located at 17748 N Eldridge Pkwy in Tomball, Texas.
The community consists of seven three-story, garden-style buildings along with a modern clubhouse, resort-style saltwater pool, and outdoor amenity suite all planned and designed in conjunction with BSB Designs. Layouts include one-bedroom options starting at 670 square feet, and two-bedroom apartments as spacious as 1,274 square feet. All floorplans will showcase luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, modern kitchen backsplashes, granite countertops, undermount sinks and stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances.
"Haven at Treeline is yet another example of Ascendant's targeted strategy to tailor its developments to the demands of the particular submarkets in which they are located," said David Kulkarni, principal of Ascendant Development. "Haven at Treeline will provide residents with a Class A luxury experience with easy access to all that Tomball and Houston have to offer."
The community's amenity suite will include a gourmet kitchen, detached garages, fitness center and yoga/spin room, game room, clubroom, immersive lobby, bark park, and resort-style saltwater pool. Pre-leasing is expected to begin in Summer 2024.
About Ascendant Development
Ascendant Development is a privately owned vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities through designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Ascendant has developed over 4,500 units and $1 billion in real estate value in luxury residential multifamily housing communities. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.
