AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demetrius G. McDaniel, regional operating shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Texas offices, Shareholder Christina M. Carroll, Vernon L. Lewis, Dwayne L. Mason and Dale Wainwright, Of Counsel Martye Kendrick, and Associates Ira R. Hatton, Jeremy L. Simmons, and Amanda A. Williams, were selected for membership in The National Black Lawyers (NBL) Top 100 in Texas. The organization recognizes African American attorneys in each state.
"It's an honor to be recognized by The National Black Lawyers and listed among so many admirable leaders for a second time," McDaniel said. "The goal of NBL in promoting and supporting lawyers in America of African descent is a goal which benefits the entire legal community and our country in numerous ways. I am proud to share this recognition with my GT Texas colleagues."
Membership into The NBL is by invitation only and based on current members referrals and independent research. The exclusive organization was created to celebrate legal excellence by promoting its attorneys as having deep subject-matter experience, developing a strong national network of top African American attorneys, and facilitating the exchange of timely information to enable their members to maintain status as leaders, according to the NBL website.
Greenberg Traurig has more than 60 attorneys who are NBL qualified.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
