Xulon Press author shares dozens of her powerful prayers accompanied by many beautiful photographs depicting God's majestic nature.
NEW CANEY, Texas , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Melinda Bateman shares 50+ wonderful prayers to inspire faith and reinvigorate prayer life in He Hears Your Cries Prayer Book ($16.49, paperback, 9781662854873; $6.99, e-book, 9781662854880).
Along with beautiful accompanying photos, Bateman shares the specific prayers that the Lord laid on her heart to create this uplifting prayer book. She wants her writing to minister and bless people at different times as well as her prayers to be shared with others while also interceding for them in prayer. Her aim is to help, flourish, grow and strengthen a prayer life in all readers as she believes that prayer is the most important key to a true relationship with Jesus.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, Bateman said, "I started making handmade prayer books to gift youth kids as birthday gifts and others as the Lord laid them on my heart. Many have said how much it blessed them and others as they shared the prayers with them, so I decided to pray and seek the Lord about publishing my prayer book to share with the world. After I prayed about it, the Lord gave me a title that is where the title of my prayer book, He Hears Your Cries Prayer Book came from."
Melinda Bateman is a wife, mother of two sons, and youth pastor at Souls Harbor Church. She and her husband Steven are founders of "Warrior's Faith Ministries" where they provide monthly bags of toiletries, food and bibles to hand out to the homeless. Bateman's vision and prayer for her first published book is that it reaches people around the world and it becomes a blessing while ministering to readers, as well as helping them grow in their prayer life and walk with Jesus. She enjoys personally hearing from her readers, whether commenting about the book or with a prayer request. She can be reached at msowell1996@gmail.com.
Bateman enjoys hanging around the house, cuddling with her boys and reading Bible stories with them. She is a devoted Houston Astros fan and loves taking her sons and the youth group to Christian concerts.
