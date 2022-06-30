GXC, a network-as-a-service communications company delivering the world's first mesh-based 5G private Enterprise network, announced the commercial availability of GXC Onyx – its end-to-end private 5G network solution. Designed specifically for enterprises that are looking to leverage advanced applications and services accessible through a 5G infrastructure, the GXC Onyx offering enables business to optimize efficiency through Internet of Things and other machine-to-machine type capabilities that enable automation in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, mining and other sectors.
Austin, Tex., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GXC, a network-as-a-service communications company delivering the world's first mesh-based 5G private Enterprise network, announced the commercial availability of GXC Onyx – its end-to-end private 5G network solution. Designed specifically for enterprises that are looking to leverage advanced applications and services accessible through a 5G infrastructure, the GXC Onyx offering enables business to optimize efficiency through Internet of Things and other machine-to-machine type capabilities that enable automation in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, mining and other sectors.
Leveraging over five years of research and development, the GXC Onyx platform utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that connects cellular access points wirelessly in a self-forming and self-healing mesh network using publicly available CBRS spectrum. Enabled by the interference cancellation technology, access to devices is provided in the same publicly-available CBRS spectrum. Traditionally, private 5G access points are connected to a core server over physical medium such as ethernet or fiber optic cables. This escalates costs and complexities for enterprises that must cover large indoor and outdoor areas. GXC Onyx's unique approach of utilizing mesh network technology enables enterprises to wirelessly connect the access points back to the core network, providing a highly flexible and low-cost deployment option, particularly in areas where existing infrastructure does not exist.
"GXC Onyx represents a flexible, compelling and low-cost solution to enterprises that are looking to progress their business capabilities through powerful 5G-powered applications and services", says Ben Posthuma, Director of Product Development and Marketing at GXC. "With Onyx, we are providing the ability to reliably and securely connect thousands of devices across an enterprise. Because the Enterprise owns the network, they also own the overall network experience as well as all of the data that is exchanged on the network. Once you expose this to the Enterprise, the potential applications are virtually endless and growth is possible like never before."
GXC Onyx is offered as a service, giving customers the flexibility to pay a simple recurring fee to utilize the network within their indoor and outdoor facilities. Network operators and managers can fully control the network operations and all the network elements using a single user portal and a powerful network management system.
"Control of the Enterprise network is increasingly critical in large entertainment venues, warehouses, and across manufacturing industries. Local cellular providers are reluctant and, in many cases, unable to give up control of the network, especially the treasure trove of data created by these next generation 5G networks," says Brian Shield, the SVP and CTO of the Boston Red Sox. "By providing all of the network access, control, and functionality to the enterprise owner through a single pane of glass, the business will be able to use their networks to enable rich applications, fuel data analytics, and leverage user experiences to a much greater extent than is possible with existing cellular solutions."
GXC has deployed their private network solution across numerous customer and partner sites spanning various industries. The GXC Onyx solution is avialable today for new customer deliveries and is available as an upgrade to existing deployments.
About GXC
GXC (previously GenXComm) is an Austin, Texas- based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn(@GXC) and Twitter (@GXC_io) and contact sales@gxc.io for inquiries.
