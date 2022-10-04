The urgent care health provider opened a new location in Mansfield, a city south of Arlington in North Texas. The new clinic follows the opening of a location in Heath, marking CommunityMed's 14th location in the DFW metroplex.
DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, a locally owned and operated healthcare provider, is treating patients in its newest clinic in Mansfield, which opened mid-September. The practice provides urgent care, COVID-19 testing and occupational medicine services. From boo-boos and broken bones to sniffles and aches, the clinic is the ideal place for people to receive treatment for injuries or illnesses that need to be addressed quickly but are not serious enough to require emergency room care or hospitalization.
CommunityMed has had its eye on the Mansfield area for some time, noticing the population surge and need for urgent healthcare services.
"The south part of DFW has been booming with growth, which means there are more people that need reliable, convenient healthcare services there," said Birken Olson, the CEO of CommunityMed. "To make sure people can get the care they need, we opened the Mansfield clinic, and we're planning to join the Midlothian community in early 2023, too."
CommunityMed is known for its innovation and agility. It was one of the first DFW healthcare providers to offer seamless virtual waiting rooms and rapid PCR tests early in the pandemic, giving patients a modern and safe experience during a tumultuous time. The organization continues to provide COVID-19 testing where anyone can request a rapid PCR test and receive written documentation of their lab results on for work, school or travel. The clinics also provide COVID-19 blood-antibody tests.
The healthcare provider is a highly trusted resource in the occupational medicine space after establishing its program in early 2019. CommunityMed's new clinics offer services such as workplace injury care, physicals, customized pre-employment exams, vaccinations, DOT physicals, drug screens and breath alcohol testing.
CommunityMed accepts most major insurance providers, including Medicare and Tricare, as well as cash payments. Patients should always call their insurance provider to verify benefits.
The Mansfield location's phone number is (682) 282-4014 and its address is 3020 E. Broad St. Suite 100, Mansfield, TX 76063. It is on East Broad Street across from Mansfield High School and next to the Chipotle. For more information or to register online, visit https://communitymedcare.com/mansfield-urgent-care/
About CommunityMed
CommunityMed Urgent Care, based in Dallas, operates walk-in medical clinics throughout North Texas in smaller towns in the North Texas region. With clinics in Arlington, Cross Roads, Haslet, Heath, Lantana, Mansfield, McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Southlake and Wichita Falls, CommunityMed offers first-class service, top quality care and a hometown spirit. The company has also been named to the Dallas 100 list of fastest-growing private companies by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship for four years running. Visit the company website at CommunityMedCare.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Gilbreath, CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, 972-913-6234, jgilbreath@cmucs.com
SOURCE CommunityMed Family Urgent Care