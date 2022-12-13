QuickStart Learning receives the 2022 ATC Circle of Excellence Award from EC-Council. Annually, EC- Council recognizes their best training centers worldwide and awards those who positively contribute to creating a skilled cybersecurity workforce.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that QuickStart Learning has been selected for the 2022 EC-Council ATC Circle of Excellence Award for the contribution of our mission to create a skilled cybersecurity workforce! The award is one way for EC-Council to highlight their best training partners worldwide that create a meaningful impact for students.
Bryan Kenna, QuickStart Learning CEO, says, "QuickStart is honored to receive this award from EC-Council. We take great pride in the quality of our programs, instruction, and support team that drive incredible results for our students. To be recognized by EC-Council is a tremendous validation of our dedication to training cybersecurity professionals."
EC-Council holds an annual learning partner event to recognize the industry's finest cybersecurity education, training, and leadership from their partnered academic institutions, commercial training centers, corporate organizations, and more.
The ATC Circle of Excellence Award is among the most prestigious partner awards in the cybersecurity field. Award winners are selected from 2,380+ training partners across 140 different countries.
To be eligible to receive the ATC Circle of Excellence Award, recipients must possess:
· Commitment to educate and make a difference in the cybersecurity workforce
· Student feedback on EC-Council courses and faculty
· Course evaluation reports
· Ratio of students who move on to attempt EC-Council certifications
· Volume of students educated in cybersecurity
· Continuous program development
QuickStart Learning offers 6 EC-Council courses; Introduction to Ethical Hacking, Certified Ethical Hacking (on-demand and virtual instructor-led versions), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator, Certified SOC Analyst and Certified Chief Information Security Officer.
Click Here to view our EC-Council courses.
About QuickStart
QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technology partners, including AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.
Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing a learning plan tied to student career goals.
At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, and Apple. We have also had some students who have leveraged their QuickStart education to earn a promotion, improve their earning power and advance their careers.
Visit QuickStart Learning at QuickStart.com for IT certification training that can advance your career or upskill your team's capability to achieve organizational project goals.
Media Contact
Victoria MacLellan, QuickStart Learning, Inc., 1 855-800-8240, quickstart@quickstart.com
SOURCE QuickStart Learning, Inc.