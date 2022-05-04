On April 22, 2022, Bobby Bryant, the CEO and Founder of DOSS, officially became the first African American in American History to create and franchise a real estate brokerage brand.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOSS, a digital real estate startup, today announced that it has been officially registered federally and in the State of Texas as a franchise, making it the first African American-founded real estate brokerage brand in history to do so. The real estate industry was formalized in 1908. For more than a half-century later, African Americans were marginalized, redlined, and not allowed to refer to themselves as a REALTOR®. Following the Civil Rights Movement to now, things have slowly begun to change for the better throughout the country, from a real estate perspective. African Americans have purchased and operated real estate franchise brands like Berkshire, Century 21, ERA, RE/MAX and more. However, no African American has ever created and franchised a real estate brokerage brand to scale nationwide.
DOSS built a modern-day digital real estate brokerage with a FLEX-MODEL that's best suited for today's agent, consumer, and franchisee. Agents get a flat-fee compensation plan with options to select the one that best fits their personal goals and production level. Consumers now have transparent and upfront buyer and seller packages that are designed to meet them at their individual point of need. Franchisees get a progressive brand that lowers their expenses, increases their bottom line, and provides cutting edge technology.
DOSS is a recipient of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. The company has spent the last few years building a digital real estate intelligent assistant that empowers people to speak, text, or type any question about any property in the country to get accurate, easy, and instant answers. The company's objective is to better leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the way people search, service, and transact real estate. DOSS has launched and is continuing to develop what they believe will become one of the best real estate portals in the world.
Starting Monday May 30, 2022, DOSS will begin selling the first 50 franchise territories in its home state of Texas for $7,500 each. Exclusive territories will be on a first come, first approved basis. Starting in Q3 2022, DOSS will begin accepting applications for the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia.
About DOSS
DOSS is a digital real estate marketplace that empowers people to search, service, and transact all things real estate in the palm of their hands. As a technology company, we want our users to be able to speak, text, or type any question about any property in the country to get accurate, easy, and instant answers. Being an Agent and Consumer Centric marketplace, our objective is to provide a flex-model that gives everybody in our ecosystem the opportunity and options to save both time and money. Because of our flex-model approach, our Agents are able to drastically reduce their expenses, increase their revenue, and provide all the support, technology, and training they need to succeed. As for consumers, we empower them to choose the level of service they need and want based on their experience in the pursuit of having a successful real estate transaction that meets them at their individual point of need. Buyers can get a 1% Buyer Rebate up to $5,000 to lower their closing cost. Sellers can preserve some of their equity by selecting one of our packages ranging from Doing it Yourself(DIY) to Full-Service, at a fair price.
DOSS: BETTER. FASTER. SMARTER.
