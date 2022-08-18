The weeklong celebration will include a virtual town hall, Black Beauty Room & Awards events, live chats, and giveaways.
DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide, the premier directory and news platform featuring Black-owned beauty brands, has declared the third full week of August as National Black Beauty Week. The inaugural celebration will take place August 21-27, 2022, and is designed to help change how the world sees, celebrates, and experiences Black beauty.
Black consumers — women, in particular — outspend other demographics in beauty products by nearly 20% and drive markets and trends as loyal consumers who are willing to spend top dollar to feed their beauty fixes.
Those loyal consumers are also the least considered and the least visible, with a consistent lack of access to marketing, funding, resources, product choices, and services. In addition, Black girls and women continue to experience race-based discrimination against their hair, facial features, and physical attributes.
The disparities extend to the business side, as well. While Blacks make up 14% of the U.S. population, only 2.5% of beauty brands are Black-owned, only 5% of all beauty employees are Black, and just 2% of total advertising dollars go to Black publishers with diverse audiences.
"Black buying power and influence do not correlate with how we experience beauty and are perceived in the beauty industry — whether as consumers or brand owners," says Stephenetta (isis) Harmon, founder and EIC, Sadiaa.
"While much has progressed over the past decade, there is still much to do," continued Harmon. "National Black Beauty Week represents a focused opportunity to (re)define our perceptions and celebration of Black beauty. It is also a call-to-action for the beauty world to move toward actual equity and representation by normalizing, instead of 'othering,' Black beauty."
Sadiaa will host virtual and live events and activations to celebrate the week, including:
- "ABCs of Black Beauty" — Sun., August 21 —Social media activation to kick-off celebration of Black beauty culture through curated content and "flash cards.
- "(Re)defining & Celebrating Black Beauty" — Mon., August 22 @ 6 pm CT —Virtual town hall featuring A'Lelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of entrepreneur Madam C. J. Walker and brand historian for MADAM by Madam C. J. Walker; Keya Neal, founder, Texture vs Race; and Corey Huggins, founder and global CEO, Ready To Beauty
- "Breaking Beauty Boundaries" — Thurs, August 25 at 6 pm CT—Virtual popstar eyeamki has been tapped to serve as the inaugural National Black Beauty Week ambassador and participate in a special live stream.
- "Black Beauty Room & Awards"— Saturday, August 27 @ 1-4 pm CT— Sponsored by Legacy West, this event will honor Texas' Black beauty entrepreneurs and visionaries who have helped impact Black beauty culture on a national scale. Honorees include CURLS founder Mahisha Dellinger; celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright; natural hair pioneer Isis Brantley; Beauty System Group at Sally Beauty Group Vice President April Holt; and Nu Standard founder Autumn Yarbrough.
For more information on the week's events and for ways for individuals and companies to observe National Black Beauty Week, visit blackbeautyweek.com.
ABOUT SADIAA
Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide is your passport to Black beauty. It is a 360-degree Black beauty ecosystem featuring the U.S.' premier searchable directory of Black-owned brands, along with news, resources, interviews, and more. Founded by Stephenetta (isis) Harmon, a Black beauty editor and developer, its mission is to amplify the voices of Black beauty brands and entrepreneurs while centering Black beauty culture and buying power. Sadiaa offers free and paid directory listings, as well as advertising options, and access to BlackBeautyWire.com, a press release service. Sadiaa also hosts the online series, "The Business Of Black Beauty," along with mixers, bazaars, and other experiences to connect, educate and empower beauty entrepreneurs. For more information, visit sadiaa.com.
