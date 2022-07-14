Cetec ERP is excited to integrate with Paperless Parts to help customers streamline their estimating and quoting process.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin-based Cetec ERP and Boston-based Paperless Parts have partnered up to provide manufacturing companies with a quoting solution that is faster and more effective. Businesses can now utilize modern ERP technology with Cetec ERP and supercharge their quoting process with Paperless Parts at the same time.
Paperless Parts is a cloud-based platform that is revolutionizing manufacturing. The powerful geometric analysis engine unlocks hidden insights and enables job shop manufacturers to modernize and grow their business. Manufacturers use Paperless Parts to increase win rates and reduce time spent on estimating, quoting and order processing. The platform drives manufacturing operations for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, national defense, technology and the private sector.
"Cetec ERP is thrilled to integrate with Paperless Parts to help our customers streamline their estimating and quoting process," said Taylor Wagen, COO of Cetec. "Quoting for machine shops, job shops, and custom manufacturers can be time-consuming, complex, and expensive. Paperless Parts can help lower that burden. Linking the output directly into Cetec ERP dramatically streamlines the whole process, and provides ROI on every bid."
In most cases, quoting a single component can take up to two hours, and quoting complex assemblies can take up to four days. With Paperless Parts, time for a quote for a single component is reduced to fifteen minutes, while quoting complex assemblies can be finished in as little as four hours. Combine Cetec ERP's comprehensive, modern cloud-based platform with Paperless Parts' quoting software, and it's a win-win!
"Paperless Parts helps job shops quote more parts, quote parts faster, win more customers, and definitely increase revenue." -Jay Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chairman of Paperless Parts.
Cetec allows users to track, run reports on open purchase orders, see what vendors are owed, and so much more. Cetec allows companies to run with greater efficiency, and allows employees to make decisions based on accurate, real-time information, helping them expand and flourish in their industry. Cetec customers love the option of using the Paperless Parts integration to make everything even more timely and streamlined for their business.
