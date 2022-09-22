Motio, Inc., offers an application that allows IBM Cognos with Watson users the opportunity to positively impact their business intelligence experience through the use of its MotioCI tool which is now fully supported whether using it on-premises or in the cloud.
PLANO, Texas, September 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motio, Inc., the software company that helps you sustain your analytics advantage by making your business intelligence and analytics software better, today announced all its MotioCI applications now fully support the Cognos Analytics Cloud.
Roger Moore, VP of Product Engineering stated, "we have been on quite the IBM cloud journey." "Our team has worked tirelessly over the course of many years, and through it all, we at Motio, felt this was a necessary big step in servicing our clients and Cognos platform users worldwide. With this last piece of the puzzle in place, we can now provide all Cognos champions with the level of service they expect from our strong partnership."
"Our team is excited to offer solutions that now support IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson, whether an organization prefers an on-premises or in the cloud solution," said Lynn Moore, CEO of Motio, Inc. He continued, "we've been a business analytics partner with IBM for over 20 years, and this solidifies our ability to provide an analytics advantage to those working in Cognos. To stay ahead of the competition organizations must be able to visualize data trends and feel secure their company can easily and efficiently complete projects, upgrade quickly, and migrate safely to the cloud should they choose."
The MotioCI hassle-free application offers active version control, deployment, clean up, and testing for those using the Cognos with Watson analytics platform. It also eases the upgrade process. These are some of the features that assist leaders of business intelligence groups by providing automation of tasks, leading to time and money savings that result in the ability to reach business goals quickly.
###
About Motio:
At Motio, we don't make business intelligence and analytics software. We make it better by giving you the tools to triumph over your BI congestion. We want to improve the lives of our customers and help them excel at their jobs. We do this by building innovative software tools that streamline workflows and inefficiencies within BI & Business Analytics platforms. For more information visit https://motio.com/. Follow Motio, Inc. on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Sherie Wigder, Motio, Inc., 1 9724832010, swigder@motio.com
SOURCE Motio, Inc.