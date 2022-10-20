CBJ Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBJ Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that CBJ Real Estate, a company specializing in buyers relocating to Austin, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
CBJ Real Estate was founded by Cody Julian, a fourth-generation Austinite with an extensive marketing background. Since launching his real estate career, Julian has become a two-time recipient of the Rising Star award and earned top-agent ranking. He has also generated $45 million in sales to date, facilitating $20 million in 2021 alone. CBJ Real Estate serves buyers and sellers in the Austin metro area and surrounding suburbs of Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Dripping Springs.
"CBJ Real Estate's service reflects Austin's friendly, down-to-earth vibe, welcoming all buyers and sellers and specializing in relocators," Julian said.
Partnering with Side will ensure CBJ Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting CBJ Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, CBJ Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions are groundbreaking in the brokerage space, and I'm excited to have access to these tools to better support my clients and team," Julian said.
About CBJ Real Estate
Representing buyers and sellers throughout Austin, the CBJ Real Estate team provides the level of service it would want for itself. Founder Cody Julian, a fourth-generation Austinite, obsesses over superior client service. At CBJ Real Estate, he boosts it with his established connections, tech marketing background, and local expertise, and delivers it with his no-nonsense style. CBJ Real Estate is headquartered in Austin and serves the city and its inner-ring suburbs. For more information, visit http://www.cbjre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.side.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side