DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, today announced Tanya Ignacek-Sutton as Senior Vice President, joining the company as the newest member of the executive team. Ignacek-Sutton will focus on creating a seamless client experience and driving more online store growth in the industry.
As the former Vice President of BrightStores, recently acquired by OMG, Ignacek-Sutton will play a pivotal role in deepening OMG's relationships and roots within the promotional products industry while bringing new online growth opportunities to team dealers and apparel decorators. Ignacek-Sutton brings more than 20 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions during her tenure at BrightStores, where she was focused on driving innovation that makes it easier to sell branded merchandise and apparel to groups.
"We are thrilled to have Tanya join OMG as an integral part of our leadership team," said Leonid Rozkin, CEO of OMG. "Tanya brings an incredible amount of experience in the promotional products space and has spent her career working in lockstep with distributors to address the unique challenges they face. She knows the industry better than anyone and is one of the most knowledgeable, passionate, and client-focused individuals we have ever come across. As we position OMG for the future, the addition of Tanya to our leadership team will strengthen our ability to provide the technology and services clients need to create online stores for every customer and program."
Ignacek-Sutton will work cross-functionally, partnering closely with OMG President Matt Kaplan to ensure the voice of promotional product distributors, apparel decorators, and team dealers are central to OMG's strategy and success. With more than 40 years of combined experience, Kaplan and Ignacek-Sutton will continue to deliver on OMG's mission to provide best-in-class technology specifically designed to meet the needs of companies that sell branded merchandise and apparel as they grow their sales online.
"I'm excited to focus on the growth of OMG alongside this group of online store experts," said Tanya Ignacek-Sutton, Senior Vice President of OMG. "The energy and expertise OMG brings to the industry is unmatched in helping clients grow their business. I'm honored to work with this leadership team and more than 130 forward-thinking, compassionate, and well-rounded OMG'ers."
Ignacek-Sutton further commented, "Distributors are incredibly unique, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of a company that truly understands the industry and technology. OMG invests in their team and their clients, so I'm looking forward to building the next chapter in online stores, together."
